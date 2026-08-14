Milan management is deciding Rafael Leão’s future

According to a report by Goal.com .

Cardinale and Leão meeting: A decisive step

Red-and-black owner Gerry Cardinale arrived by helicopter at the Milanello training ground and reached a clear decision regarding the team’s sporting future. To put an end to the statements made by the player in recent months and the various rumours surrounding his future, the club’s management is demanding an open dialogue. In Cardinale’s view, the situation must be completely transparent, and there is no room for a middle ground on this matter.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafael Leão will not travel to Poland for the friendly match against Manchester United. However, this development, which has worried fans, is related to the player’s physical condition rather than a potential transfer. Nevertheless, his future at the club remains in doubt.

Transfer fee and future terms

The club’s management is considering two possible scenarios for its meeting with Rafael Leão. If the player wants to leave the team, an official offer meeting Milan ’s demands and worth around €50–60 million must be submitted. Otherwise, he will remain with the Rossoneri, as the transfer market currently does not match his wishes.

If the forward decides to stay at the club, his full integration into the team must be ensured. This requires not only clarity with the club’s management but also improved relations with his teammates regarding the misunderstandings that have arisen over the past four months.

At present, head coach Ruben Amorim’s plans and Milan’s management’s views are aligned. Nevertheless, with preseason preparations in full swing, the upcoming meeting will be decisive for the team’s internal atmosphere and its performances in the matches ahead.