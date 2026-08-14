Apple Warns Users About Mercenary Spyware Attacks

Apple has issued another round of warning notifications about incidents threatening the security of its devices. According to ixbt.com, the technology giant sent special alerts to customers suspected of having their iPhone, iPad or Mac devices targeted by state-sponsored spyware. This measure is an important step in ensuring cybersecurity and warning users in a timely manner. Techcrunch.com reports .

Company representatives told TechCrunch that the notifications were delivered on Thursday to users in 110 countries at once. To date, Apple has notified customers in more than 150 countries worldwide about such attacks. These figures clearly show how widespread government-deployed spyware has become globally.

Updates to Security Notifications

In an updated support article on its website, Apple said users would be notified through a push notification appearing directly on the iPhone Lock Screen. This notification urges the owner to take appropriate action immediately. The company also redesigned the notification interface, making it easier for users to access important information about the next steps.

The message received contains the following text: “Apple detected a mercenary spyware attack targeting your iPhone. There are measures you can take right now to help protect your data and device”. Notably, Apple also sends these warnings by email and when users sign in to their account.

Expert Recommendations and Protective Measures

John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the digital research group Citizen Lab, was among the first to publish information about these spyware warnings on the social network X (formerly Twitter). If you receive such a notification, you should never ignore it. Experts emphasize that the message may not mean your device has been directly compromised, but immediate protective measures are required to safeguard personal data.

The push notification also provides advice on whom to contact for help. Users are advised to enable Lockdown Mode, a feature that makes successful spyware attacks significantly more difficult. According to Apple, no device with Lockdown Mode enabled has so far been successfully compromised.

Although spyware attacks are rare, the dramatic expansion of surveillance technologies in recent years has created opportunities for abuse. Such tools are often used against critics and civil society activists. According to Citizen Lab researcher Scott-Railton, since Apple introduced its security notifications in 2021, these new push notifications have represented a major step toward encouraging users to seek help protecting their devices.