Xiaomi Introduces a New Three-Headed Massage Device

·25·Technology
Xiaomi Introduces a New Three-Headed Massage Device

China’s technology giant Xiaomi has unveiled its new product to the public and started early sales of the Mijia Fascia Gun 3 massage gun. According to ixbt.com, this gadget differs sharply from conventional models with its distinctive design and advanced features, and is designed for deep muscle relaxation. Ixbt.com reports .

Unlike most similar devices on the market, the new version is equipped with three massage heads of different shapes instead of one. This solution allows treatment to be adapted to the specific characteristics of different body parts and significantly improves the overall effectiveness of the procedure.

Technical capabilities and operating modes

A powerful dual-axis brushless motor is hidden inside the gadget, capable of generating up to 25 kilograms of pressure. The impact depth is 4 millimeters. These specifications allow the device to reach deep muscle tissue and quickly reduce fatigue after intense physical exertion.

Engineers provided the device with two main operating modes: fixed and variable frequency. Each mode offers three intensity levels. This allows users to choose the most suitable setting based on their physical condition and sensitivity.

Smart features and battery life

The Mijia Fascia Gun 3 features a smart memory function for user convenience. When switched on again, the device automatically returns to the settings used during the previous session, eliminating the need to select a mode from scratch every time.

The device is powered by a 2450 mAh battery. According to Xiaomi, a single full charge provides up to 31 days of battery life under typical usage, reducing the need for frequent charging.

The new massage gun has so far gone on sale in China at an initial price of 369 yuan. Its functionality and long battery life make the gadget an attractive choice for active people and sports enthusiasts.

XiaomiMijia Fascia Gun 3Massage GunsSmart GadgetsTechnology
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