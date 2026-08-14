Inter Are Targeting English Players In The Transfer Market

Inter Milan are pursuing a distinctive and bold strategy in the transfer market. The Italian side are planning to recruit players from the English Premier League in order to adapt to the competition’s intensity and competitiveness. According to reports from Calciomercato and other sports publications, the Nerazzurri are considering registering three English footballers in a single transfer window. This is what Goal.com reports it.

Last season, Manuel Akanji joined the squad from Manchester City. In the current transfer window, Inter have already signed John Stones as a free agent after his Manchester City contract expired. The club are also expected to announce the signing of Djed Spence following lengthy negotiations with Tottenham. However, Inter do not intend to stop there.

Curtis Jones And The Transfer Rules

The Serie A giants are also attempting to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. If the transfer goes through, three English footballers would join a Serie A club in a single transfer window. However, many fans are understandably questioning how realistic this would be under the strict rules introduced after Brexit.

As is known, after the United Kingdom left the European Union, English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish citizens ceased to be considered members of the European Community. In football, they were initially included among foreign players under a standard temporary arrangement. However, at the start of the 2024/25 season, the Italian Football Federation, FIGC, introduced significant changes to the regulations.

New Regulations And Exceptions

In accordance with laws regulating the entry of foreign workers into the country, a special provision was introduced for Serie A clubs. According to the official statement, clubs are permitted to register one British professional footballer and one Albanian professional footballer arriving from abroad outside the general limits set for non-EU players.

This raises a legitimate question: if the rules refer to only one British footballer, how can Inter register three players at once? Specialists explain that clubs are seeking ways to resolve the issue by using legal loopholes and additional contractual mechanisms concerning transfers and players’ status.

In particular, John Stones’ arrival as a free agent and other legal aspects are expected to be aligned with the regulatory requirements. In the cases of Djed Spence and Curtis Jones, the club’s management also plans to complete all formalities within the framework established by the Italian Football Federation after the players undergo medical examinations.