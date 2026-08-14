Hansi Flick wants to solve Barcelona’s leadership problem

·1·Sport
Hansi Flick wants to solve Barcelona’s leadership problem

According to information published by a sports outlet, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is insisting that experienced players be brought into the squad. In recent years, the Catalan club’s roster has been significantly rebuilt around young players, but the summer departures of Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski have created a shortage of experienced leaders in the dressing room. Goal.com reports .

The team now has fewer leaders who can take responsibility in difficult moments, set an example for others and earn the respect of the younger players. This is seriously concerning Hansi Flick, and the German coach has made specific demands of the club’s management to fill the gap.

Experience and leadership

Flick believes a squad dominated by young players urgently needs a footballer capable of delivering results in the most important and decisive moments, including Champions League matches. The coach is focusing not only on ability on the pitch, but also on character and experience at international level.

According to the source, these requirements and qualities led Flick to fully support the idea of signing a top-level experienced player. The coach is convinced that such a footballer would guide the younger players both on and off the pitch.

The difference in big games

Barcelona often suffers from a lack of experience during the decisive stages of the season. The absence of a leader capable of handling pressure in Champions League knockout rounds and the toughest domestic league matches could negatively affect the team’s performance.

Under Hansi Flick’s plan, the arrival of a player of this level would not only restore balance on the pitch, but also boost the entire team’s confidence. The coach believes the team has a bright future, but it is clear that experience is what Barcelona currently lacks.

BarcelonaHansi FlickLa LigaChampions LeagueTransfer
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