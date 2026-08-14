Monza Steps Up Transfer Activity: Asllani and Ngonge Targeted

Monza, seeking to strengthen its position in Italy’s Serie A, has begun efforts to reinforce the squad ahead of the winter transfer window. Captain Matteo Pessina’s injury and lengthy absence have forced the club’s management to take unexpected steps. The team coached by Ivan Juric is actively searching the transfer market for midfield alternatives. Goal.com reports this.

Matteo Pessina has suffered a serious knee injury, forcing the coaching staff to revise all its plans. The former Milan and Atalanta midfielder’s prolonged absence could negatively affect the team’s results. As a result, the Brianza club immediately began searching for a new central midfielder, once again turning its attention to a player who is close to leaving Inter.

Kristjan Asllani considered to strengthen midfield

According to information shared by journalist Marco Barzaghi, Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani , who has not been getting enough playing time at Inter, was offered to Monza in recent hours. The player, born in 2002, was expected to leave the Milan club, and the transfer could also represent a financially convenient solution for Monza.

Inter are demanding around €10–15 million for the player. However, the clubs could also reach an agreement on a loan deal with an option or obligation to buy, provided Monza avoids relegation from Serie A. This would fully suit Monza’s financial capabilities.

Kiril Ngonge considered for the attack

Monza, highly active in the transfer market, is not focusing solely on midfield. According to Alfredo Pedullà, the club’s management has contacted Napoli to request information about winger Kiril Ngonge. The Belgian, who does not appear to be part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans, is highly likely to continue his career at another club.

The attacking player, born in 2000, previously played for Verona before joining Napoli in January 2024 for approximately €20 million. However, having failed to receive enough opportunities under the head coach, a move to another Italian club could give Ngonge a good chance to restart his career.