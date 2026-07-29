Billionaire Bryan Johnson Announces Creation of His Own Clone to Stay Young

The 48-year-old US tech billionaire Bryan Johnson has once again caught the public's attention with his experiments aimed at slowing down biological aging. Previously known for his experiment of transfusing his son's blood plasma into himself, the entrepreneur has now introduced a new project called "Baby Bryan."

"For now, these are just cells grown in a petri dish. They were taken from my blood sample and then reprogrammed back to an embryonic stem cell-like state using tools called Yamanaka factors. Such cells are considered pluripotent—they can turn into almost any tissue in the body, including nerve cells, heart cells, skin cells, or retinal cells," writes the biohacker.

He believes that in the future, this technology could be used to grow organs for transplantation, test new treatments, repair damaged tissues, and combat age-related changes.

He also noted that similar technologies are already undergoing clinical trials. In particular, scientists are exploring the possibilities of using reprogrammed cells to treat Parkinson's disease, restore vision, and repair heart conditions.

According to public sources, Johnson spends $2 million a year on his rejuvenation project, Project Blueprint. His goal is to restore his organs to the state of an 18-year-old and achieve immortality as part of the "Don't Die" movement.

Johnson's life is strictly governed by algorithms and monitored by a team of 30 doctors. Every day he consumes exactly 1,977 vegan calories, takes over 100 capsules of dietary supplements, exercises for an hour, and sleeps in perfect isolation. Every week he undergoes hundreds of tests—from MRIs to blood biomarker tests.

Furthermore, Bryan takes radical steps in his pursuit of science: he transfused his young son's blood into himself and received gene therapy injections in the Caribbean. Despite being diagnosed with incurable autoimmune gastritis in the summer of 2026, the billionaire continues his experiments, trying to overcome the disease using cutting-edge technologies.