Secret underground vaults for the wealthy are being built in Switzerland

·58·World
Secret underground vaults for the wealthy are being built in Switzerland

Underground vaults are being built in the Swiss Alps to safely store the valuables of ultra-wealthy individuals. The new project is scheduled to launch next year. This was reported by Point.md .

According to project developer Thomas Gasser, around 20 underground vaults will be equipped in the Brünig massif in central Switzerland. The specialized facilities will be able to store works of art, precious metals, collector cars and rare wines.

Access to the underground vaults will be strictly controlled. Visitors will first pass through a checkpoint and then undergo several additional inspections. The exact details of the security system have not yet been disclosed.

Renting one vault starts at one million francs

According to the project, the right to use each cavern will be leased for 99 years Prices start at 1 million Swiss francs, or approximately 1.07 million euros.

The project’s authors say demand for this service is high. Some wealthy clients have already managed to purchase the right to use the facilities in advance.

Thomas Gasser says that some affluent individuals are trying to store part of their assets and valuables in a safe and reliable location. In his view, perceptions of Dubai’s appeal as a previously safe haven are also changing.

Former military bunkers could also be repurposed

Switzerland has previously used former military bunkers to store valuables. Built in the country’s mountainous regions, these facilities are distinguished by their high level of protection.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Army is also considering returning some old bunkers to service amid the “Russian threat.” In particular, the possibility of using them to store ammunition and other essential supplies is being discussed.

Thus, Switzerland’s underground facilities, once built for military purposes, are now becoming sought-after locations not only for security but also for storing the valuable assets of wealthy individuals.

SwitzerlandThomas GasserBrünigDubaiPoint.md
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