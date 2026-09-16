Blogger Sentenced to Death in Iran: Her Case Shocks the Public

It is reported that Iranian blogger Marziyeh “Sevda” Ebrohimi Shamsobodiy has been sentenced to death. She was tried on charges of insulting the country's Supreme Leader, conducting media and propaganda activities against national security, and a number of other accusations. This was reported by Iran International and human rights organizations.

According to reports, Shamsobodiy is currently being held in Bandar Abbas Prison. She was sentenced to death by the 3rd Branch of the Bandar Abbas Revolutionary Court on charges of “corruption on earth.”

Her case includes allegations such as insulting the Supreme Leader, engaging in media and propaganda activities contrary to national security, and carrying out intelligence and security activities in the interest of “hostile governments.”

In addition, the blogger was accused of taking a long-range photograph of a missile strike site near a military facility and sending this image to a Persian-language media organization operating outside Iran. Human rights organizations stated that this incident was also cited as evidence in her case.

Interestingly, before her arrest, the blogger left one of her final messages on her social media page for approximately 10,000 subscribers. Posted on February 23, this was her last publication prior to her arrest.

This post featured images of a white dove and a red rose against a black background. In the post, the blogger stated that she had chosen the path she believed in. This writing is drawing even more attention now against the backdrop of news about her sentencing.

According to reports, in addition to the death penalty, the court also sentenced her to prison terms ranging from 2 to 5 years. A decision was also made to confiscate her property and restrict her use of certain state and public services.

Shamsobodiy's lawyer was reportedly notified of the death sentence decision on August 23. Some reports noted that the verdict was handed down by Hojahasani, a judge of the Bandar Abbas Revolutionary Court.

Information has also circulated that after her arrest, the blogger was held in solitary confinement for 20 days and subjected to severe pressure during interrogations.

Shamsobodiy was born in Arak, grew up in Tehran, and later lived in Bandar Abbas. According to human rights organizations, she has also been living with multiple sclerosis for several years. It was reported that she also suffers from other conditions such as psoriasis, narcolepsy, and stomach cramps.

According to HRANA, her health has deteriorated in prison. The source stated that the simultaneous presence of multiple illnesses has heightened concerns regarding her condition in custody.

The sentence handed down to Shamsobodiy coincides with growing international concerns over the application of death penalties in political and security-related cases in Iran.

According to the human rights organization Iran Human Rights, at least 29 individuals arrested in connection with the January protests have been executed since March. The US-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center stated that it had documented 950 executions in Iran by the end of August 2026. According to the organization, those executed included at least 20 women and 30 protesters.

Meanwhile, HRANA reported that at least eight women are awaiting the death penalty in Iranian prisons within the framework of various political, security, and protest-related cases. Shamsobodiy was noted as one of the individuals on this list.