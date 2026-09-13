BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children

Jungkook, a member of the BTS group, donated 1 billion won, or approximately 8.6 billion soums, to the Seoul National University Children's Hospital. The funds will be directed to cover treatment costs for children from low-income families and to support the hospital's Integrated Care Center project. This was reported by Allkpop.

Jungkook drew attention by making this charitable donation to the hospital once again. In 2023, he had also allocated 1 billion won to this very hospital. Thus, his total donations to the hospital have reached 2 billion won.

"I hope these funds will help sick children so they can smile with healthy smiles," Jungkook said at the time of his 2023 donation.

The singer's latest donation is aimed at helping cover the treatment of children from low-income families.