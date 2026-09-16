A wheel snapped off mid-air and terror inside the cabin: Iranian airplane comes close to disaster

·3·World
A wheel snapped off mid-air and terror inside the cabin: Iranian airplane comes close to disaster

One of the most dangerous and horrifying emergencies in the history of passenger aviation occurred in the skies over Iran. A Boeing 737 passenger airliner belonging to Iran's famous "Sepehran Airlines" suddenly had one of the wheels in its landing gear break and detach from its fuselage while in flight. This serious technical malfunction in the air severely disrupted the aircraft's balance, causing intense vibration and shaking on board. Due to the severe turbulence that unexpectedly arose inside the cabin, overhead bins opened up, passengers' belongings flew out and were damaged, and the cabin was gripped by genuine fear and panic.

At a moment when the threat of the plane crashing arose, the crew members and pilots acted with composure and made the difficult decision to immediately turn the aircraft back and perform an emergency landing. Thanks to the high skill and experience of the pilots, the airliner—missing a part of its landing gear—was successfully landed, and the lives of all passengers on board were miraculously saved. So, what caused the Boeing 737 wheel to detach in mid-air, how did the crew manage to land the plane in a difficult situation, and why is Iran's civil aviation fleet caught in a vortex of consecutive technical malfunctions?

Terrifying moments in the air: Shaking and passenger panic

Details of the emergency that occurred on board:

  • Detachment of the landing gear wheel: As the aircraft was climbing to cruising altitude, one of the elements of the landing gear system failed in its construction and completely detached;

  • Strong impact and shaking in the cabin: Once the wheel broke off, the aircraft began to shake violently and aerodynamic imbalance occurred;

  • Scattered luggage and panic: Due to the intensity of the shaking, passengers' hand luggage and items in the baggage compartments were scattered throughout the cabin, and panic escalated among the people due to the threat of a crash;

  • Declaration of emergency: Fully assessing the situation and realizing that continuing the flight route was extremely dangerous, the crew sent a distress signal to dispatchers.

Pilot heroism: Complex emergency landing

Professional actions of the crew and the people who survived:

  • Decision to turn back: Without taking risks, the pilots immediately turned the aircraft back and headed for an emergency landing at the nearest airport;

  • One-sided balance test: Landing the plane on the runway without one of the main landing gear wheels required jeweler-like precision and composure from the crew;

  • Safe landing and no casualties: With emergency services standing by on the ground, the airliner was successfully landed, and the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

The problem of Iranian aviation: Aging aircraft and safety concerns

Systemic causes behind the incident and expert concerns:

  • Factor of technical aging: As a result of international sanctions and long-term restrictions, Iran's aviation fleets are facing the problems of spare parts shortages and the technical aging of aircraft;

  • Boeing aircraft safety: The extent to which older model aircraft in the "Sepehran Airlines" fleet meet flight safety requirements will be thoroughly investigated by the aviation commission;

  • Inspection and measures: An official investigation into the incident has been launched to determine how this flight passed its pre-flight inspection and to what extent technical regulations were violated.

The skill of the pilots, who saved the lives of dozens of people on board, is receiving high praise in global aviation, but this terrifying mid-air incident has brought serious questions about passenger transport safety to the forefront.

In your opinion, what kind of liability should the airline management face for a technical condition that reached the point where a plane's wheel tore off while in flight? How do you assess the courage of the pilots who managed to calmly land a plane without its landing gear? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this sensational air safety incident with all your loved ones and travel enthusiasts!

Sepehran AirlinesBoeing 737Iranian aviation incidentlanding gear wheel detachment
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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