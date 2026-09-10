Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names

·103·Culture
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names

In Uzbek show business, many artists well-known to fans perform on stage under a pseudonym or creative name. However, the real names and surnames of some are not so familiar to the general public. Below we take a look at the life and work of such famous artists.

Ali Otajonov

Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names

Ali Otajonov — his real name and surname is Alisher Urazmetov. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Khorezm Region. The singer has won the affection of fans with such songs as "Sevgi", "Kelinchak", "Go‘zalim" and "Umr o‘tar". He has also worked as an actor, starring in the films "Ayriliq", "Ojiza", "Demak sevasan", "Meni kechir" and "9-raqamli bemor".

Ali Otajonov is the grandson of People's Artist of Uzbekistan Ortiq Otajonov and is a continuation of a famous dynasty of artists. Although his real surname is Urazmetov, he performed under the surname Otajonov with the consent and blessing of his grandfather. The singer has a daughter named Maryam.

Alisher Fayz

Qora kostyum va kapalak-nusxa galstuk taqqan erkak oq fonda jilmayib turibdi.

Alisher Fayz — his real name and surname is Alisher Turdiyev. He was born on January 27, 1984, in Naryn District of Namangan Region. Alisher Fayz is known in Uzbek show business as a singer, poet, and composer. He has been active as a professional artist since 2005. The singer's songs such as "Yarashibdi", "Alvido", "Ko‘rishamiz", and "Baxtlimisan, ayt" are popular among fans.

Shahzoda

Qora sochli, kulib turgan ayol kulrang kiyimda tasvirlangan.

Shahzoda — her real name is Zilola Musayeva. She was born on July 28, 1979, in Fergana Region. The singer is known for such songs as "Baxtliman", "Bir dona", "Qo‘llar tepaga", "Hayati", "Qaynona", "Chicco", "Yor-yorlar" and "Shunchaki". Shahzoda has also starred as an actress in films such as "Zumrad va Qimmat", "Fotima va Zuhra", "Majruh", "Sevinch", and "O Maryam, Maryam". The artist has two sons — Kholid and Solikh Yuldashev.

Sardor Rahimxon

Kostyum kiygan tabassumli kishi shahar manzarasi fonida noutbuk qarshisida o‘tiribdi.

Sardor Rahimxon — his real name and surname is Sanjar Rahimov. He was born on September 3, 1981, in Tashkent. Known as a singer and radio host, Sardor Rahimxon worked in the show business industry from 2005 to 2018. He was awarded the "Nihol" prize in 2006, and in 2009 he was honored with the title of "Honored Artist of Uzbekistan".

Sardor Rahimxon's songs such as "Favvora", "Kechmish", "Hayolimda", "Baxtliman", "Bir donasan", "Bilsang bas", "Ishonmasman", "Yorim bo‘lsang", "Jonginam", "Yaqinlarimga" and "Bayram bugun" are popular among fans.

Since 2019, he has also been focusing on charitable and humanitarian activities. Under his leadership, the "Yurak amri" humanitarian project was established. In 2020, Sardor Rahimxon was awarded the "Mehr-saxovat" badge. On November 1, 2023, he was appointed as the Deputy Head — Director of Charitable Affairs at the "Vaqf" Charitable Public Foundation.

Ўзбек шоу-бизнесиСанъаткорларАли ОтажоновАлишер ФайзШаҳзодаСардор РаҳимхонТахаллусМашҳурлар
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