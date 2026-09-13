Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic

Reports about a horrifying incident involving a giant python and a child in Vietnam are spreading widely on social media. It is claimed that a python kept at home swallowed a child. This news has sparked major concern among the public.

The circulating information states that the incident occurred in Vietnam and that the python was kept as a pet.

The main concern is that keeping wild animals, especially large snakes, at home can pose a serious danger. Pythons can grow to a massive size and possess strong predatory instincts. Therefore, raising them as ordinary pets raises major safety issues.