Thomas Tuchel regrets not eating the pitch grass after victory in Mexico

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted to a rather unusual regret following an unforgettable play-off match against hosts Mexico during last summer's World Cup, where his team played with ten men. The German tactician expressed his regret that he did not eat a piece of the sacred grass at the legendary Estadio Azteca to immortalize the memory of the 3-2 victory. Goal.com reports that this dramatic game in the Mexican capital left an indelible mark on the coach's memory. This is reported by Goal.com reports that.

The hard-fought victory achieved under extremely difficult conditions and the successful navigation of a tough challenge abroad left Thomas Tuchel completely overwhelmed. Emphasizing that the joy of those intense moments was indescribable, the coach recalled that he immediately messaged a close friend after the final whistle. According to him, he thought he should have tasted the pitch grass to feel those moments with his entire being.

Team unity and Jordan's injury

In this intense atmosphere, the unity and team spirit of the players were clearly evident. A prime example was during the post-match celebrations when Jordan Henderson fell over an advertising hoarding and broke his arm. In an official FA interview with Daniel Sturridge, the coach proudly recalled that the players did not hesitate for a second, with all teammates immediately forming a protective shield around Jordan.

These difficult yet joyful moments further strengthened the environment within the national team, serving as an important foundation for future major tournaments, particularly Euro 2028. Reflecting on this positive culture in the dressing room, the head coach emphasized that the players have now truly become his disciples and that this process has strengthened their mutual bond.

Future plans and the Nations League

Thomas Tuchel, who did not hide his satisfaction in leading a team that has become more cohesive by experiencing both successes and painful moments together, touched upon the preparation for upcoming challenges. He noted that while preparation for the World Cup in the USA was difficult, it is much more convenient for the European Championship.

According to the source, 8 out of 10 matches played at the World Cup in the USA were won, with 1 draw and 1 painful defeat. This experience and these results will serve as a solid foundation for bold steps in the future. The England national team is now focusing on the next four matches in the top division of the Nations League.