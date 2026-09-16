Major film being shot in Tashkent: Two central streets closed today

Attention drivers and passengers traveling in the capital's center: on September 16, traffic was temporarily and completely suspended in one of Tashkent's busiest and most central locations. Due to large-scale feature film shooting underway in the city center, two main street sections near the Hyatt Regency Tashkent hotel and the National Library of Uzbekistan named after Alisher Navoi will be closed to cars all day long. Due to the creative processes of the special film project, restrictions apply from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM. Since the road closures may cause major traffic jams at central intersections, especially in areas adjacent to Mustaqillik and Amir Temur avenues, drivers are strongly advised to use detour routes in advance.

So, exactly which street sections are restricted, what kind of film are the filmmakers shooting, and what routes should drivers choose to avoid getting stuck in traffic?

Exact addresses and time intervals with restricted traffic

The main restricted areas warned by the capital's administration and the road safety service:

Duration: Restrictions will be in effect on September 16 from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM;

Zarafshon Street section: The road section from the official checkpoint (KPP) of the Hyatt Regency Tashkent hotel to Mustaqillik Avenue is completely closed to all types of vehicles;

Istiqlol Street section: Vehicle traffic is temporarily suspended in the area from the intersection of Amir Temur Avenue to Buyuk Turon Street (around the National Library);

Pedestrians and special services: The shooting area is cordoned off with safety tape, ensuring controlled access exclusively for the film crew and emergency service vehicles.

Filming location in the capital's center: What is being filmed?

Details behind the large-scale shooting:

Large-scale project: According to information, high-budget feature film scenes are being shot in these historical and modern locations in the city center;

City aesthetics and scenery: The architecture of the Hyatt Regency hotel and the National Library was chosen to be reflected in the film frames to enhance the visual weight of the film;

Safety measures: It became necessary to completely clear the roads to ensure the safety of dynamic scenes involving special machinery, camera cranes, and actors.

Recommendation for drivers: How to avoid traffic jams?

Important instructions for bypassing road inconveniences:

Choose detour routes: Drivers heading towards the center are advised to use the open sections of Amir Temur, Navoi, and Sharof Rashidov streets;

Update navigation apps: Before hitting the road, it is advisable to check the level of traffic congestion and alternative routes in advance via Yandex Maps or other online maps;

Priority for public transport: As much as possible during rush hours, reaching central areas by metro instead of personal cars will help save time.

The opening of the capital's streets for filmmakers indicates that Tashkent is turning into a center of the international and national film industry, but the traffic density expected during the day requires high vigilance and patience from drivers.

In your opinion, how reasonable is it to close streets all day long for filming right in the heart of Tashkent for the city's traffic flow — wouldn't it have been more appropriate to conduct such shootings on weekends or at night? Did you encounter traffic jams in the capital's center today? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this important warning right now with all your loved ones, colleagues, and driver friends behind the wheel to save them from traffic jams!