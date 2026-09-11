"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...

Munisa Rizayeva, a bright star of the Uzbek pop scene who has walked a difficult and resilient path toward the happiness of motherhood over the years, has finally given an open answer to the most debated question about the future of her child, Alex. Little Alex, who is already gaining more attention and love in social media than his famous star mother, is growing up on shooting sets, arousing immense interest among fans. Has the singer, who previously made a firm statement saying, "I will never make my child an artist," changed her mind today? Why was the famous mother, having felt the cruel laws of show business on her own skin, forced to reconsider her decision, and how is the fact that people on the street are recognizing Alex instead of Munisa creating changes in the celebrity family?

Wave of Triumph and Fame: Little Alex Who Overtook His Mother

Munisa Rizayeva's life stepped into a completely new, bright era after achieving the status of motherhood:

"Everyone is saying Alex instead of Munisa": The singer smiled and admitted that when driving in a car, people look through the window and cheer for her young son rather than the star singer;

Life under shoots and projectors: Growing up since infancy with his mother amidst tours, filming sets, and the artistic environment, the boy is naturally absorbing the world of the stage;

Endless attachment to the mother: The relationship between mother and son, who were continuously together for two weeks in Turkey, has grown even stronger, with Alex growing up surrounded by affection to the point where he cannot be left without his mother even for a moment.

"How did it all begin?": The Torments of Art and the Mother's Strict Prohibition

Munisa's previous desire to keep her son away from the stage did not arise in vain:

Invisible wounds of show business: Before reaching the pinnacle of Uzbek art, Munisa Rizayeva endured untold gossip, jealousy, psychological pressure, and slander;

Instinct to protect the child: As a mother who knows this arduous and cold stage desert well, she did not want her child to go through such a painful path and have his heart broken;

"My child will not walk this path" decision: For this reason, the star has openly stated in interviews that she dreamed of Alex becoming a representative of a completely different, peaceful, and safe field.

Unbreakable Will and Turning Point: A Mother's Wish and the Decree of the Creator

However, the reality of life and maternal love prompted Munisa to once again submit her views to divine destiny:

"Everyone has their own mission": The singer courageously admitted that a person comes into the world with their own purpose, and if Alex's destiny is written with the path of art, she cannot go against it;

From resistance to support: The decision not to place her personal desire above her child's talent is the highest example of maternal resilience;

Absolute love: As a mother, Munisa sees her duty solely in giving endless affection and supporting her child's every choice.

"My wish is different, but every single person has their own mission. Allah created it this way. If his mission is this, I will not resist. I can only give love and support as a mother. I wouldn't have wanted it myself, but the most important thing is — whatever Allah wants will happen. We cannot go against Allah," Munisa Rizayeva revealed her inner emotions.

A New Peak of Motherhood and the Future on Stage

These words of Munisa Rizayeva demonstrated the spiritual growth of a woman who has struggled and overcome hardships for years. She does not view her child as her personal property, but accepts him as a trust from the Creator and a free individual. Even if little Alex takes a microphone in his hand and steps onto the stage tomorrow, it is certain that standing behind him will be not only a famous singer, but a great mother ready to sacrifice her own desires for the happiness of her child.

In your opinion, should parents strictly interfere in their child's career choice, or is it right to yield to destiny and the child's free will like Munisa Rizayeva? Can Alex, who is attracting more fans' attention on the streets than his mother, surpass his mother's fame in the future? Leave your sincere thoughts in the comments and share this touching article reflecting maternal love and family values with your loved ones!