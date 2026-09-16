Investigation launched against Apple over lines on iPhone 15 screens

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Investigation launched against Apple over lines on iPhone 15 screens

India's Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has escalated its investigation into Apple. This follows mass complaints from iPhone 15 owners regarding display malfunctions that occurred after installing a new operating system update. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the issue emerged in 2024 after the iOS 18 update was installed. Users reported green, pink, or white lines appearing on their smartphone screens, making the devices difficult to use.

Official response and paid repairs

The situation intensified due to the actions of official Apple service centers. It is reported that some users were asked to pay approximately 300 USD to fix the screen defect.

Following this, on July 29, Indian regulators officially notified Apple that the case had been transferred to a specialized investigation unit. Officials state that the submitted documents indicate potential violations of consumer rights.

Investigation and positions of the parties

The investigation was initiated based on 75 complaints received by the company. The Indian side found the tech giant's previous explanations unsatisfactory and decided to conduct a deeper study of the situation.

For its part, Apple categorically denies all consumer allegations. Representatives of the corporation claim that the iOS 18 system underwent rigorous testing before release and no systemic malfunctions were identified.

It remains unclear how this dispute will end and whether the company will offer any compensation to affected users. However, this case could further strengthen the responsibility of smartphone manufacturers for software updates on a global scale.

AppleiPhone 15iOS 18IndiaTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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