Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer

·21·World
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer

There is an unusual creature in the sea that someone seeing it might mistake for a snake or a mythical monster. Distinguished by its long, ribbon-like body and red fins, this fish the “Doomsday Fish” is known by the popular nickname.

Its scientific name is actually oarfish and it mainly lives in the deep parts of the oceans. Its appearance is highly unusual: its body is long and shiny, with reddish fins near its head. Some larger specimens can reach several meters in length.

Why is it called the “Doomsday Fish”?

The name is linked not to the fish’s appearance, but to ancient beliefs about it.

In Japanese folklore, the oarfish was imagined as a messenger from the palace of the sea god. Its appearance near the surface was interpreted as a sign of major disasters such as earthquakes or tsunamis.

That is why it was later given the nickname “Doomsday Fish” in English.

A silver oarfish is lying on the sand by the shore.

But does it really signal an impending disaster?

No. Although it is a fascinating legend, there is currently no scientific evidence to support it.

Experts emphasize that no reliable causal link has been established between oarfish sightings and earthquakes or tsunamis. A 2019 study also assessed this supposed connection as an illusory correlation.

So, the belief that “a disaster will certainly occur if the Doomsday Fish appears” is not a scientific fact, but an ancient belief.

Oarfish
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