Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road

An unusual incident was observed in the Kirguli district of the city of Fergana. A video showing hundreds of live fish spilled onto the street has spread on social media.

In the video, numerous live fish can be seen thrashing in a mixture of water and mud on the side of a major road. Most of them appear to be catfish.

Judging by the circulated footage, the fish were being transported in a small white truck covered with a blue tarp. For unknown reasons, the fish in the truck bed fell onto the road along with water.

No official information has been provided yet regarding the circumstances under which the fish spilled onto the road or what caused the incident.

The video circulating on social media is causing various reactions among users.