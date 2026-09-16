$38 Billion: Congress Reveals Costs of US War Against Iran

The military conflict between the US and Iran has not only set the Middle East ablaze but is also catastrophically draining the financial and strategic resources of the Pentagon, the world's most powerful military machine. According to an urgent report released by the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the combat operations conducted by the US against Iran up to August 1 of this year have officially cost nearly $38 billion. This massive sum includes expended munitions, replenishment of lost military equipment, increased flight hours, fuel, and specialized logistics support.

However, the most dire reality goes deeper than finances: in the course of a 5-month war, the US has exhausted nearly 80% of its most critical missile defense reserves—THAAD systems—half of its 'Patriot' missiles, and half of the world's stockpile of 'Tomahawk' cruise missiles. As a result, the Pentagon's defense capabilities have been severely weakened not only in the Middle East but also in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

So, how much is Washington spending on this war each month, can the $1.15 trillion defense budget save the Pentagon, and what risks do the depleted weapons stockpiles pose to US national security?

“$3 Billion per Month”: The Cost of War in Numbers

Financial expenditure dynamics presented by the Congressional Budget Office:

Indicator / Expenditure Category Volume and Duration Details Total Military Expenditures ~$38 Billion Operations, fuel, and losses as of August 1, 2026 Initial Intensive Phase Over one month The peak period of large-scale strikes against Iran Monthly Additional Expenditure $2 billion to $3 billion $2 billion at May-June pace, $3 billion if July intensity repeats Additional funds requested by the White House $87.6 billion $67.1 billion requested for the Pentagon, of which $42.3 billion is directly for the war Approved Defense Budget $1.15 trillion Budget passed by the House, including an additional $73 billion for the Iran war

“Warehouses are Empty”: US Powerful Missiles Running Out

Weapon shortages exposed by leading news agencies:

Depletion of THAAD and Patriot systems: According to CNN, during five months of intense fighting, the US has fired nearly 80% of its most advanced THAAD interceptor missiles and about half of its 'Patriot' reserves;

Tomahawk and ATACMS reserves at a critical point: Reuters reported that the Pentagon's ATACMS and high-precision Precision Strike Missile stocks are almost completely exhausted, and half of the 'Tomahawk' cruise missiles available worldwide have been spent;

Destruction of military bases: The Washington Post notes that official estimates do not even fully account for the costs of repairing American military bases in the Middle East damaged by Iranian attacks.

Cracks in the Global Defense Shield: Are Europe and Asia Left Defenseless?

Geopolitical consequences caused by the Pentagon's entanglement in the Middle East:

New York Times warning: The urgent deployment of warships, fighter jets, and key air defense systems to the Middle East has significantly weakened the US strategic position in Europe and Asia;

Opportunity for China and Russia: Due to the concentration of defense systems in the Persian Gulf, Washington is temporarily losing its ability to respond rapidly to potential crises in the Taiwan Strait and Eastern Europe;

Pete Hegseth and White House admission: Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed that the campaign has already cost $37.5 billion, and it was revealed that if Congress does not allocate funds, the military will have to drastically cut other global programs.

The bloody and expensive war against Iran shows that the American military-industrial complex is not infinite, leaving Washington facing the most complex test between financial crisis and weapon shortages.

Do you think the US spending $3 billion a month on the war against Iran and using up 80% of its missile reserves undermines its status as a global superpower? How much longer can this military conflict last against the backdrop of depleting Pentagon weapons? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis of global geopolitics with all your friends and international security enthusiasts!