Xi Jinping is Coming to Washington — Is Trump Preparing a Massive Deal with China?

·39·World
Xi Jinping is Coming to Washington — Is Trump Preparing a Massive Deal with China?

An unexpected and momentous political turning point is approaching in the multi-year trade war between the world's two largest economic giants — the US and China. According to influential agency Bloomberg, citing its sources, ahead of the historic face-to-face meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the parties are actively discussing the possibility of reducing tariffs on a number of strategic goods. The Chinese leader's official visit to the US capital is scheduled for September 24, which will serve as a reciprocal step to Trump's visit to Beijing in May with a large business delegation.

Insiders reveal that the prospect of extending the trade truce concluded between Beijing and Washington is taking clearer shape, and the expected measures envisage easing mutual tariffs for nearly $30 billion worth of goods. In particular, the reopening of the Chinese market for American energy resources and agricultural products has become the main topic on the agenda. To finalize the text of the crucial agreement, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will sit down for special negotiations this weekend with He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the State Council of the PRC.

So, how will the reduction of $30 billion in tariffs affect the global market, what is Trump demanding from Beijing regarding rare earth elements, and can the September 24 meeting save the world economy from crisis?

«The $30 Billion Truce»: What are the Parties Agreeing On?

Main areas of the trade agreement disclosed by Bloomberg:

Area / Indicator

Terms of Agreement and Plans

Details

Total Relief Volume

~$30 Billion

Program previously developed between the two countries to reduce mutual tariffs

Main Product Groups

Energy Resources and Agricultural Products

Reduction of Chinese tariffs on US oil, LNG, and agricultural exports

Crucial Summit Date

September 24, 2026

Official visit of Xi Jinping to Washington and personal talks with Trump

Preparatory Meeting

This Weekend

Meeting between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and PRC Vice Premier He Lifeng

«Interests of Oil, Gas, and Farmers»: What Will Washington Achieve?

Economic demands and expected benefits of the Trump administration:

  • Path for US Energy Carriers: The easing of barriers imposed by China on American energy resources will allow US energy companies to sell millions of tons of oil and LNG to Asia's largest market;

  • Salvation for American Farmers: The abolition of tariffs on agricultural products, especially soybeans and grain crops, will serve as a powerful financial lever for American agricultural states supporting Trump;

  • Equalizing the Trade Balance: Washington is striving to reduce the huge economic disparity between the US and China by activating bilateral trade and investment council mechanisms.

«Rare Earth Elements» and the Ultimatum to Beijing: The Black Box of Negotiations

The strategic struggle behind the finance ministers' meeting:

  • Demands of Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greer: In talks held in late July, the US Treasury Secretary and trade representative openly stated that Washington expects Beijing to unconditionally fulfill all commitments made regarding rare earth metals;

  • High Technologies and Semiconductors: As China controls the major share of global rare earth element extraction and processing, the Trump team is making it a prerequisite to prevent disruptions of this vital raw material for American industry;

  • Beijing's Diplomatic Step: The Chinese leadership, which hosted Trump in its capital in May, intends to ease the pressure of the trade war through the Washington summit on September 24 and achieve a relaxation of technological restrictions imposed on the country's exports.

The dialogue between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump expected in Washington on September 24 can not only warm up cold relations between the world's two largest economies, but also provide an impetus for the beginning of a new era for international trade and global markets.

Do you think this agreement between Trump and Xi Jinping can completely put an end to the trade war between the two great powers, or is it a temporary tactical truce? How will the reduction of $30 billion in tariffs and the opening of energy flows positively affect the global economy and Central Asian markets? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the historical turning point in global geoeconomics with all your colleagues and business partners!

Donald TrumpXi Jinping$30 billion tariffsUS-China trade agreement
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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