An unexpected and unprecedented personal and financial scandal has erupted in the global cryptocurrency market and Asian show business. 35-year-old Chinese billionaire Justin Sun (Sun Yuchen), the founder of the famous Tron blockchain network, advisor to the Huobi (HTX) crypto exchange, and owner of an $8.5 billion fortune, has filed an official lawsuit against 38-year-old famous actress Jing Tian, star of the films "Kong: Skull Island" and "The Great Wall", along with her parents. According to the influential US publication The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), due to the collapse of wedding plans, the billionaire is demanding a full refund of 30 million yuan (approximately $4.5 million USD) transferred to the actress's family as a traditional bride price.

Justin Sun revealed that in January 2026, he proposed to the star whom he had been in love with since his student days, renting out an entire cinema for their first date at the girl's condition to watch the animated film "Zootopia 2". However, before the wedding, after the actress additionally demanded a large sum of money for surrogacy services in the US, the billionaire refused, and the engagement was called off. In response, the actress's studio stated that the star's reputation would not be allowed to be used for personal gain and that everything would be resolved within the framework of the law.

So why did China's ancient "caili" tradition move to a courtroom, will the actress's family return the $4.5 million, and how much did this lawsuit shake the billionaire who bought a banana taped to a wall for $6.2 million?

"Cinema rental and 30 million yuan": How did the love story begin?

Details of the relationship between Justin Sun and Jing Tian:

Love starting from student days: The billionaire published a post on the social network "X" titled "My love Jing Tian", admitting that he had fallen in love with the actress since his student years;

Full cinema rental: On their first date, at the actress's condition that only the two of them watch the animated film "Zootopia 2", Sun booked out an entire cinema hall;

Proposal in January 2026: The 35-year-old billionaire proposed to the 38-year-old actress, and a pre-wedding gift — a bride price — was transferred to her parents' account;

Astronomical record for "Caili": While the usual bride price given to a bride's family in China is 100–200 thousand yuan, Sun transferred a staggering 30 million yuan ($4.5 million) to impress her.

"Surrogacy and cooled relations": What caused the scandal?

Reasons presented to the court by the billionaire:

Additional financial demand: According to Justin Sun, after the engagement, Jing Tian demanded another huge sum to undergo surrogacy treatment in the US;

Severing of relations: After the cryptocurrency tycoon rejected this demand, the actress completely cut off communication with him, and marriage plans fell through;

Lawsuit in court: Failing to achieve his intentions, Sun is now legally demanding that the bride's parents return every single penny of the 30 million yuan;

Position of the actress's studio: Representatives of Jing Tian issued an official statement stating that the artist's immaculate reputation will not be allowed to be used for personal selfish purposes and that all processes will be considered in court.

Who are the protagonists?: $8.5B crypto-genius and Hollywood star

Status and background of the conflict participants:

Justin Sun (Sun Yuchen): Founder of the Tron platform, owner of Rainberry, according to Forbes, his fortune is estimated at $8.5 billion;

Master of sensational purchases: In November 2024 at a Sotheby's auction, Sun shocked the world by purchasing artist Maurizio Cattelan's artwork "Comedian" — which consists of a simple banana duct-taped to a wall — for a whopping $6.2 million ;

Jing Tian: One of China's highest-paid actresses, having played leading roles in blockbusters such as "The Warring States", "From Vegas to Macau", "Police Story", "The Great Wall", and Hollywood's "Kong: Skull Island".

China's ancient tradition of the bride price has collided with a multi-billion dollar fortune and the lives of Hollywood-level stars, turning into one of the most expensive domestic lawsuits in Asian history.

Do you think the crypto-billionaire is right to go to court to recover the $4.5 million bride price paid after marriage plans fell through, or is this an ungentlemanly step? Should the actress's family return this huge amount to its owner according to Chinese traditions and laws? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational detective analysis of the lives of stars and billionaires with all your friends and acquaintances!