Nurses stabbed at a maternity hospital in Margilan

A dispute broke out between nurses at the 4th maternity hospital in the city of Margilan, Fergana Region, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two other employees. Qalampir reported this.

According to reports, the incident occurred on September 7. Preliminary information indicates that the head nurse at the maternity hospital attacked other nurses with a knife.

Hayot Shamsutdinov, the press secretary of the General Prosecutor's Office, provided a comment on the incident. According to him, two people were injured as a result of the incident, one of whom died.

In connection with this case, the Koshtepa District Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case under Article 97 of the Criminal Code — premeditated murder.

The female suspect was detained in accordance with Article 221 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

No further information regarding the causes of the tragedy and other details of the incident has been provided yet.