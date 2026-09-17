Debbie Hewitt demands transparency from FIFA leadership

·18·Sport
Debbie Hewitt demands transparency from FIFA leadership

The Chair of the English Football Association (FA), Debbie Hewitt, has issued sharp criticism against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, demanding the disclosure of all internal documents regarding the organization's recent scandals. According to BBC Sport, Hewitt, who also serves as a FIFA Vice-President, is calling for strict transparency and clarification on governance issues ahead of the upcoming FIFA Council meeting on October 15. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In an official letter addressed to FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, the decline in the global football governance system and the erosion of corporate culture were strongly condemned. One of the main causes of the conflict is the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project. Under this initiative, there were plans to establish a new company to manage commercial and ticketing rights for the World Cup and other major tournaments, with 21 percent of its shares slated for sale to a private equity fund.

The Folarin Balogun case and political interference

Alongside commercial issues, the FA is also demanding an explanation regarding the unexpected overturning of the suspension of US national team striker Folarin Balogun. The 25-year-old player, who received a red card in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, was supposed to serve an automatic one-match ban. However, he unexpectedly gained the right to play in the Round of 16 match against Belgium.

This situation has caused serious concern within the football community, especially following statements that US President Donald Trump personally called the FIFA head to request a review of the situation. FIFA did not provide a detailed explanation, stating only that it acted based on a clause allowing for the temporary suspension of a ban, but this did not satisfy the national associations.

Serious confrontations on the international stage

The controversies surrounding the FFE project have also led to legal consequences. Notably, UEFA has succeeded in opening a criminal case against Gianni Infantino through three US courts and is demanding the submission of all relevant documents. Additionally, UEFA, CONCACAF, and the Asian Football Confederation issued a joint open letter accusing the FIFA leadership of breach of trust.

In turn, the headquarters in Zurich denied these accusations and accused the UEFA leadership of orchestrating a 'smear campaign' against FIFA and its leaders. Nevertheless, pressure on Infantino continues to mount. The football associations of England, Wales, and Scotland were among the first organizations to officially withdraw their support for the FIFA president's future re-election campaign.

FIFADebbie HewittGianni InfantinoFolarin BalogunUEFA
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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