“New Weapon!”: Pentagon Acquires Missiles Capable of Destroying Moving Targets

At a time when global military tensions and the security of maritime trade routes have taken center stage, the U.S. Department of Defense has signed a massive strategic deal that will propel the strike power of ground forces to a fundamentally new level. According to information published on official Pentagon resources, the U.S. military department has allocated $1.2 billion for the acquisition of the “Precision Strike Missile Increment 2” (PrSM Inc 2) systems, which are considered the next generation of ballistic missiles for the Army. The multi-billion dollar contract for the production and initial operational capability of these weapons has been awarded to the leading U.S. military contractor, Lockheed Martin.

Although the exact number of ordered munitions remains classified, the project is scheduled for full completion by September 2031. The key aspect that has caught the attention of military experts is that this modernized ballistic missile, thanks to its new multi-mode seeker, has become a “ship killer” capable of destroying not only moving ground vehicles but also massive naval warships with a single strike. As noted by the influential military publication “The War Zone” (TWZ), the U.S. Army aims to increase procurement by a staggering 950 percent in its 2027 budget request for this weapon, which is expected to fully replace the aging ATACMS systems.

So, how will the Pentagon’s new $1.2 billion missile change the balance of power in the world's oceans, to what extent will the capabilities of HIMARS and M270 systems increase, and in which region does the U.S. primarily intend to deploy this weapon?

$1.2 Billion to Lockheed Martin: Key Details of the Contract

Terms of the agreement published on the official Pentagon website:

$1.2 Billion in Funding: The U.S. Department of Defense has fully funded the production of a new generation of high-precision ballistic systems for Army needs;

Lockheed Martin Monopoly: The task of creating the missiles and bringing them to full combat readiness has been entrusted to the giant of the American military-industrial complex;

Classified Quantity and Timeline: Although the exact number of missiles to be delivered to the Army has not been disclosed, all engineering and testing work is set to be completed by September 2031;

Initial Operational Capability: The contract includes not only the production of the missiles but also their direct integration into military units.

“Ship Killer”: How is PrSM Inc 2 superior to ATACMS?

Technical characteristics and tactical advantages of the modernized missile:

Multi-mode Seeker: The main factor distinguishing the missile from ordinary ballistic projectiles is its guidance system, which bypasses electronic interference and automatically detects surface and subsurface vessels moving in the open sea;

Moving Ground and Sea Targets: This missile is not limited to stationary buildings or depots; it can accurately strike high-speed military echelons, convoys, and naval fleet ships;

Longer Range and Higher Speed: The PrSM flies significantly further than classic ATACMS systems and dives onto the target at near-hypersonic speeds;

Mass and Compactness: Because the new missiles are more compact, two can be placed in a single container on standard HIMARS and M270 launchers instead of the previous one.

TWZ Insight: The Plan to Increase Procurement by 950% and Global Strategy

Military analysts' conclusions on U.S. armament strategy:

2027 Budget Leap: According to budget documents revealed by the influential TWZ publication, the U.S. Army is requesting a 9.5-fold (950%) increase in PrSM missile procurement in 2027;

The End of the ATACMS Era: Aging ATACMS systems, which have been actively used in Ukraine and other conflicts, are being phased out of the arsenal and replaced entirely by the PrSM;

The Pacific and Taiwan Factor: Analysts point out that the emphasis on destroying ships in the creation of these missiles is no coincidence — with this, the U.S. is preparing for a potential major naval war in the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, particularly in the Taiwan Strait.

This new $1.2 billion military step by the Pentagon erases the boundaries between ballistic missiles and naval fleets, providing ground forces with a formidable advantage that allows them to destroy enemy fleets from thousands of kilometers away in future potential armed conflicts.

Do you think the Pentagon's adaptation of ballistic missiles to destroy moving ships at sea will completely change the balance of power in the world's oceans? Does the U.S. move to mass-purchase PrSM missiles instead of ATACMS indicate a risk of a major global naval war in the coming years? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the massive changes in the global military industry with all military enthusiasts and friends!