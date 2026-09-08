Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms

In Uzbek art, many singers and creators are known not by their real names and surnames, but by pseudonyms under which they are well-recognized by fans. In some cases, an artist's real name differs completely from their stage name.

Below, we provide information about the real names hidden behind famous pseudonyms.

Imron — Oybek To‘xtayev

The singer Imron's real name is Oybek To‘xtayev. He was born on May 5, 1990, in an intellectual family in the Kogon district of Bukhara region. The artist is known for such songs as "Yomon qiz", "Davo istab", "Dugonangdan asra meni", and "Sendan zo‘ri yo‘q".

Dilso‘z — Go‘zal Jumaniyozova

The real name of the singer performing under the pseudonym Dilso‘z is Go‘zal Jumaniyozova. She was born on May 8, 1989, in the city of Navoi. The singer has won the love of fans with such songs as "Begim", "Yurak", "Uylanasizmi, yo‘qmi", "Otajon", and "Baxt tilang".

Kaniza — Shahrizoda Ahmedova

The real name of the singer familiar to many as Kaniza is Shahrizoda Ahmedova. She was born on April 28, 1985, in an intellectual family in the city of Kokand.

Kaniza started her career in art in 2006 as part of the "Janona" group. She began her solo career in 2007. The singer took her stage name from her grandmother's name, Kanizaxon. The singer gained popularity with songs such as "Malina", "Lilla", "Biyo-biyo", "Hali-hali", and "Kuydirganim".

Mustafo — Zohid Yusupov

The real name of the singer famous under the pseudonym Mustafo is Zohid Yusupov. He was born on September 23, 1984, in the city of Tashkent.

The artist is known through songs such as "Qirolicham", "Bir olma", "Arazchi xonim", "Kechir", "Leyli", and "Chorsu".

Parizoda — Dilnoza Safarova

The real name of the artist known in the art of dance as Parizoda is Dilnoza Safarova. She was born on September 10, 1987, in a family unrelated to art.

Along with her creative activity, the dancer also makes time for her family. Currently, she is a mother of two daughters and a son.

Did you know their real names? Which other artist's real name behind their pseudonym do you know? Leave it in the comments!