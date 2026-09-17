Vinícius Júnior concerned about competition and his form at Real Madrid

·3·Sport
Vinícius Júnior concerned about competition and his form at Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has expressed open criticism regarding his results and performance issues at the start of the current season. The Brazilian's place in the starting XI is under serious competition and scrutiny for the first time, as his efficiency on the pitch has dropped significantly. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to reports from AS, Vinícius has managed to score only one goal in 598 minutes. Although he has provided three assists, his statistics do not meet the high standards of his teammates, sparking discussions within the coaching staff.

The player acknowledged the early-season difficulties on his social media account and addressed the fans. In his message, he wrote, "The goals will return... I cannot continue to waste so many chances".

Kylian Mbappé and the pressure from young talents

Kylian Mbappé's arrival at Real Madrid has completely changed the dynamics of the team's attacking line. The French forward started the season brilliantly, scoring eight goals in his first seven matches, making him an untouchable player in the starting lineup.

Although the coach initially tried to distribute playing time equally between the two stars, the balance has recently shifted. Vinícius was substituted in the 68th minute against Elche, marking the third consecutive match where he has been taken off before the final whistle.

Another factor complicating the situation is the emergence of young talents. In the match against Elche, young player Yan Diomande was deployed on the left wing—Vinícius's preferred position—posing an additional threat to the Brazilian's status.

Under these competitive conditions, Vinícius Júnior will need to work hard to regain his optimal form and secure his place in the starting XI. The team has crucial matches ahead this season.

Vinícius JúniorReal MadridKylian MbappéLa LigaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
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