Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K

·4·World
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K

Koala Japan, a company known for its mattresses, is organizing a completely unusual competition in Japan — a sleeping contest. In it, participants will demonstrate their best sleeping abilities and compete for a large cash prize. This was reported by "Tokyo Weekender".

As reported, the unusual event will take place on October 5 of this year in Tokyo. According to the competition rules, participants must sleep on a Koala mattress for 90 minutes.

However, the winner will not be determined through simple observation. Organizers will monitor the participants' sleep process using special equipment and evaluate its quality.

In particular, during the competition, sleep depth, how quickly the participant falls asleep, and the stability of the sleep posture will be measured. The collected data will be analyzed, and the participant who records the best result will be named the main winner.

Naturally, the main prize of the contest is even more intriguing for participants. The winner will be awarded a cash prize of 2.22 million yen, which is approximately $14,300–$14,400 USD at the current exchange rate.

Interestingly, the prize amount was not chosen by chance. The figure of 2.22 million yen was explained by its resemblance in popular culture to the "Zzz" sound representing sleep. Thus, the company reflected the main theme of the contest—sleep—in the prize amount as well.

The competition is not just about fighting for the main prize. Several additional categories have also been organized for the participants.

Among them are prizes for the deepest sleep and for the most unusual or even "acrobatic" posture during relaxation.

However, simply lying on a mattress and falling asleep will not be enough in the competition. The organizers are also preparing participants for various unexpected situations.

In particular, before the start of each "stage," participants will perform stretching exercises. They will also be given random items that could affect the quality of their rest.

Additionally, unexpected "sleep disruptions" will be arranged for participants during the competition. This may make the contest even more interesting and challenging.

The organizers have not yet disclosed what exactly these "sleep disruptions" will entail. Therefore, the surprises awaiting participants during the competition remain a secret.

Koala JapanTokyo WeekenderTokyo October 5sleep competition
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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