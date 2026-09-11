Exchange rates for September 14 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 14, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar fell by 17.71 soums to 11,765.76 soums.

• The euro fell by 49.99 soums to 13,638.87 soums.

• The pound sterling fell by 53.38 soums to 15,888.48 soums.

• The Russian ruble rose by 0.01 soums to 139.71 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0.05 soums to 76.39 soums.

• The Swiss franc fell by 84.04 soums to 14,431.20 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 3.16 soums to 1,753.91 soums.