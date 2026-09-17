Nikol Pashinyan sets harsh conditions regarding the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri

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Nikol Pashinyan sets harsh conditions regarding the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri

A sensational political dispute has emerged that could fundamentally alter the geopolitical balance in the South Caucasus region and the CIS space. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke before journalists, making an unprecedentedly firm and open statement regarding Russia's 102nd military base located in the country (in the city of Gyumri). "We did not raise this issue because Russia is a friendly country. But we do not need the Russian base! If they want, they can withdraw the base tomorrow. If they want to keep it, we are ready to renegotiate the terms of having something in Armenia that we do not need! What is unclear about this position?" — emphasized the head of the Armenian government firmly.

Continuing his thought, Pashinyan stressed that the border clashes of September 2022 demonstrated in practice that Russia's military presence adds nothing to Armenia's security. These sharp statements came after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek: Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that if the base is not needed, Moscow would "leave tomorrow" and force nothing on anyone, while Russian Foreign Ministry official Maria Zakharova declared that the base in Gyumri is the pillar of security for the entire South Caucasus and has no alternative.

So, will Pashinyan take a bold step toward expelling the Russian base, what Western guarantees lie behind Yerevan's rhetoric, and is Russia losing its last stronghold in the South Caucasus?

"Adds nothing to our security": Pashinyan's 4 main claims

Important positions disclosed by the Prime Minister of Armenia:

  • "We don't need a base": Although Armenia has not officially launched the process of withdrawing the 102nd military base, Yerevan has bluntly stated that it feels no vital necessity for this contingent;

  • "Let them leave tomorrow if they want": If Moscow decides to withdraw the base, official Yerevan stated it will by no means hinder or object to this;

  • Demand to revise the terms: If Russia wants to keep its base in Armenia, Yerevan is ready to discuss "the terms of stay of this facility in the country, which is unnecessary for it," anew and based on different demands;

  • The lesson of September 2022: Citing the intense military events with Azerbaijan in September 2022, the Prime Minister openly pointed out that the Russian base and the CSTO failed to protect Armenia's borders.

Moscow's response: Putin's warning and Zakharova's statement

The official reaction of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry to this dispute:

  • Vladimir Putin's position in Bishkek: The RF President stated at a press conference on September 1 following the SCO summit that Russia does not force its military presence on anyone and if Armenia demands it, Russian forces "can leave tomorrow";

  • Zakharova's definition of the "security pillar": Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova emphasized that Moscow strictly adheres to agreements, noting that the 102nd base is the main pillar of stability in Armenia and the South Caucasus;

  • Lack of alternatives: Russian diplomacy reminded that today there is no real and effective alternative force to the military base in Gyumri.

Geopolitical turning point: Will the withdrawal from the Caucasus begin?

Analytical conclusions of international experts and political scientists regarding this clash:

  • The process of breaking away from the CSTO: Armenia's de facto freezing of its participation in the CSTO and now assigning an "unnecessary" status to the base in Gyumri indicate that Yerevan is completely exiting Russia's military orbit;

  • Step toward the West and the European Union: The Pashinyan administration seeks to rely more heavily on France, the US, and European observers in security matters;

  • Regional weakening: If Russia's 102nd base is withdrawn from Armenia, this could lead to the complete end of Moscow's military influence formed over decades in the Caucasus.

This open diplomatic demarche between Nikol Pashinyan and the Kremlin shows that the South Caucasus is entering a new geopolitical configuration and Armenian-Russian relations are going through a period of historic testing.

In your opinion, will Russia actually withdraw its military base from Gyumri at Armenia's request, or will the two sides reach an agreement on new terms? Will the withdrawal of the Russian military contingent strengthen Armenia's security or plunge the region into a vortex of new conflicts? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of historical events in the South Caucasus with all political enthusiasts and your friends!

Nikol PashinyanGyumri 102nd baseShanghai Cooperation Organisation summitArmenia-Russia relations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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