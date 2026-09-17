13 hours in a restroom: Belgian MP locked inside and trapped all night

Belgian Parliament and Frederik Erens. Photo: milliyet.com.tr

An unexpected and bizarre incident in the Belgian capital, considered Europe's political center, has become the center of attention for media across the continent. According to sensational information released by the Flemish public broadcaster VRT, Frederik Erens, a member of the Belgian Parliament and a deputy of the Vlaams Belang party, was trapped for a full 13 hours in a restroom at the parliament building, facing the risk of near-suffocation. Having entered the restroom at the end of the workday, the politician could not get out because the door lock suddenly broke and jammed.

By this time, all his colleagues and staff in the parliament building had already gone home. Making the situation even worse, the deputy had left his phone on his desk rather than carrying it with him, leaving him unable to call anyone for help. Since the building's automatic ventilation system also turned off at night, oxygen in the enclosed room dropped sharply, placing the deputy under severe physical and mental strain. After a cleaner opened the door in the morning, the MP, who had spent 13 hours on top of the toilet bowl, was rushed to the hospital.

So, how did such an incident happen in a high-security institution like the Belgian Parliament, how is the deputy feeling, and how did the building's administration comment on this emergency?

"A night left without a phone, voice, or air": Minute-by-minute details of the incident

Details disclosed by the Belgian television channel and witnesses:

Sudden lock failure: The deputy entered the restroom at the end of the evening's work, and the door locked tightly with no way to open it;

Empty giant building: Because working hours had ended, not a single person remained in the parliament corridors and rooms, and nobody heard the deputy's shouts for help;

Lack of communication device: Since Erens had left his smartphone in his office, he was completely deprived of the opportunity to notify special services or his family;

Shut-off ventilation: At night, the building's energy-saving system activated and air circulation was turned off, ultimately driving the deputy to the verge of asphyxiation due to "oxygen deprivation" (lack of air);

Accidental rescue by a cleaner: Only in the morning did a cleaning staff member notice the jammed door, open it, and free the unexpected "prisoner".

13 hours on the toilet: Hospital examination and psychological state

The politician's health and medical assistance process:

Immediate medical care: Upon gaining freedom, the deputy was taken to the hospital due to being left without oxygen for a long time and suffering from exhaustion;

Astonishment in the Vlaams Belang party: Colleagues and fellow party members expressed shock over the incident, demanding a review of parliamentary security protocols;

Infrastructure problem: The failure of a simple lock and control system in one of Europe's primary political centers drew widespread ridicule and criticism from the public.

Security and everyday lessons: What do experts say?

Conclusions drawn regarding political and daily life following this event:

The paradox of digital dependency: It was vividly demonstrated that if a modern person forgets their phone for even a moment in daily life, they can become completely helpless even in a simple enclosed room;

Lack of night patrols: The security service inspecting the parliament building at night is under discussion for failing to check rooms over a 13-hour period;

Politicians are ordinary people too: The fact that high-ranking deputies can fall into an unexpected domestic trap like any human being is being hotly debated on social networks.

The 13-hour ordeal of the Belgian MP in the restroom has turned into a symbolic event demonstrating how crucial basic caution and technical oversight are, even in the most modern and heavily guarded parliamentary buildings.

In your opinion, isn't the failure of at least duty staff to inspect rooms at night in a massive state institution a serious flaw in the security system? What would you have done to get out of the situation if you had been left in a restroom without a phone? Leave your interesting and analytical thoughts in the comments and share this unexpected story, which caused a huge sensation in Europe, with all your friends and acquaintances!