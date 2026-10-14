Man falls from ride and dies in the US, 9 rides closed

·69·World
Man falls from ride and dies in the US, 9 rides closed

A 42-year-old man died after falling from a ride at the Six Flags amusement park in Georgia, USA. The tragedy occurred on October 12, according to BBC reports.

According to police, Hassan Jihad Ibn Karim was thrown from his seat while the roller coaster was in motion, fell to the ground, and died. The causes of the incident are currently under investigation.

Following the incident, Six Flags temporarily suspended operations at nine rides across the US and Canada to conduct safety checks.

It has not been officially disclosed which specific ride the incident occurred on. However, witnesses and aerial footage showed that the park's high-speed Goliath roller coaster had come to a halt.

Opened in 2006, the Goliath ride stands 60 meters tall and can reach speeds of up to 112 kilometers per hour.

Police and responsible authorities of the state of Georgia are investigating the incident. Six Flags expressed its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Six FlagsGoliathstate of Georgiaroller coaster
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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