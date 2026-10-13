One person dead and several injured in a famous US amusement park ride accident

An incident involving a roller coaster ride occurred at the famous Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park in the US state of Georgia. As a result, one person died and several others were injured, according to the Associated Press.

Reports state that the incident took place on October 12 at the park near Atlanta. No official information has yet been released regarding the exact cause of death for the deceased person or the extent of the injuries sustained by other visitors. The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the incident.

The Six Flags administration stated that it is cooperating with local authorities and law enforcement agencies. A company representative expressed deep sorrow over the incident and noted that assistance is being provided to the affected visitors and staff.

Authorities have not yet confirmed which specific ride the incident occurred on. However, local TV channels broadcast footage showing passengers being evacuated from the Goliath roller coaster, which opened in 2006.

According to the park's official website, Goliath reaches speeds of up to 113 kilometers per hour and climbs to a height of 61 meters. The ride lasts approximately 3.5 minutes.

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid expressed her condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. According to her, the family members have been notified of the tragedy.

According to the Associated Press, this incident may be at least the seventh fatality at the Six Flags Over Georgia park. In 2006, a man riding the Goliath attraction also suffered a suspected heart attack.