Woman in South Korea surprises everyone by holding a wedding on the day of her divorce

In South Korea, 37-year-old Cho Sin-young celebrated the day of her official divorce not as an ordinary date, but as the beginning of a new chapter in her life. She even organized a celebratory ceremony resembling a real wedding for the occasion.

The woman chose a white festive dress for the celebration and invited her loved ones and friends. Tables were decorated, and a celebratory cake was prepared. The cake was cut in the presence of guests, and the celebration was held in a cheerful atmosphere.

However, the most touching moment of the ceremony was when Cho Sin-young spoke before the guests. She could not hold back her tears while delivering her speech.

A video capturing this unusual celebration quickly spread on social media, sparking heated debates among users.

Some supported the woman's decision, viewing it as a sign of starting a new life after a difficult period and valuing oneself. Others expressed their objections to celebrating a divorce like a wedding.

Thus, Cho Sin-young's unique ceremony caused a stir of mixed opinions on the internet. While some see it as a symbol of freedom and new opportunities, others consider such a celebration to be excessive.