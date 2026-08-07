Fox Falls into Water Ride at Amusement Park

·140·World
Fox Falls into Water Ride at Amusement Park

the famous Six Flags Great America amusement park in Illinois, USA, witnessed a surprising incident. A fox that accidentally fell into a water ride was safely rescued by park employees. Visitors captured the event on video, sparking widespread interest on social media.

The incident occurred at the Roaring Rapids water ride in Gurnee. According to reports, the small fox somehow entered the attraction and slipped into the channel carrying the rushing water.

The ride was operating normally at the time, with boats carrying visitors passing by the animal. Witnesses said the fox tried to swim against the strong current but could not get out of the water on its own because of the steep walls.

A widely shared video shows the animal trying several times to climb onto the bank, but the current repeatedly pulled it back into the water. Shortly afterward, the fox was spotted by park visitors and employees.

A fox swims through a muddy-water channel.

Two Six Flags employees immediately sprang into action and began the rescue operation. By changing the direction of the current, they guided the fox toward a safe area and carefully pulled it from the water.

During the rescue, one employee briefly lost his balance and stumbled while carrying the animal. However, he quickly recovered and brought the fox to safety.

The fox was found to be in good condition after the incident. It was later handed over to specialists from a local wildlife sanctuary and released into its natural habitat.

A video of the dramatic rescue quickly spread across the internet, attracting the attention of thousands of users. Many people especially praised the park employees for their quick response and compassionate treatment of the animal.

Six Flags Great AmericaIllinoisUSAGurneeRoaring Rapids
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