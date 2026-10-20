Drivers still using bridge that collapsed in 2023

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Drivers still using bridge that collapsed in 2023

A bridge that collapsed due to floods in Greece has not yet been repaired. Despite this, drivers continue to cross the dangerous structure.

The Paleopirgos Bridge, located in the Thessaly region of Greece, was officially declared collapsed in 2023. However, despite several years having passed, local drivers have not stopped using it. Although parts of the bridge are severely damaged and its central section has sagged almost to the water level, some motorists continue to use this route.

In September 2023, Storm Daniel hit Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey. Heavy rainfall and historic floods claimed thousands of lives and caused billions of dollars in damage. The natural disaster also inflicted massive damage on critical infrastructure facilities.

In particular, the Thessaly region of Greece was severely hit by the storm. As a result of heavy flooding, 79 bridges in the area became unusable. Among the damaged structures was the Paleopirgos Bridge. Unable to withstand the strong pressure of the water current, the central part of the bridge buckled, causing the structure to collapse.

Drivers continue to cross the bridge despite its dangerous condition

The Paleopirgos Bridge connects coastal settlements in the municipalities of Tempi and Agia. Therefore, it is considered one of the important transport routes for local residents. However, today the condition of the bridge raises concerns: its middle has sunk, and the central section has sagged to within just a few centimeters of the waters of the Pinios River flowing below.

This condition of the structure raises serious doubts about its safety. Nevertheless, some drivers take the risk and continue to cross the bridge.

The central part of the concrete bridge over the river has collapsed.

According to official data, the Paleopirgos Bridge is considered to have collapsed in 2023 and has been closed to traffic ever since. Interestingly, however, the bridge has not been completely blocked off, nor have repair works been carried out. Consequently, drivers who ignore safety signs prohibiting passage still have the opportunity to use the structure.

Drone footage captures hazardous journey

A video captured by a drone from the Larissanet Daily Newspaper shows a Ford Ranger vehicle driving across the damaged bridge. The footage shows the car moving very cautiously, as if navigating complex obstacles, and eventually making it from one side of the bridge to the other.

According to locals, many drivers prefer to use this dangerous route because the alternative route is much longer. Traveling via the detour requires them to spend extra time and fuel. Therefore, instead of choosing the longer route, some motorists prefer to cross the collapsed bridge.

However, the desire to save time and fuel does not eliminate the risks associated with using the damaged structure. Due to the sunken central section and severe structural damage, crossing it poses a major hazard for motorists.

Tourists also being directed toward the collapsed bridge

Another notable aspect of the situation is that, according to local reports, some tourists are also directed toward this very bridge when receiving navigation guidance. Only upon approaching the destination do they see the warning signs and realize that passage is prohibited. As a result, tourists are forced to turn back or face the risk of crossing the dangerous bridge.

The situation surrounding the Paleopirgos Bridge demonstrates how crucial it is to restore critical infrastructure and ensure safety after natural disasters. The fact that people are still using a structure that is officially closed to traffic, yet neither fully blocked nor repaired, makes the problem even more serious.

Paleopirgos BridgeThessalyGreececollapsed bridge
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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