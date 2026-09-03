724,000 dollar bridge nearly collapses during opening ceremony

·59·World

In Indonesia, the opening ceremony of a newly built suspension bridge nearly ended in an unexpected incident.

The incident occurred in Margachinta village, Pangandaran district. The construction, which cost approximately 724,000 dollars , faced a dangerous situation during the official opening of the 'Pongpet' suspension bridge.

Local government officials, military personnel, and other guests attended the ceremony. Dozens of people stepped onto the bridge, which is nearly 60 meters long, at the same time.

At that moment, the bridge's support cable detached from its anchor, causing the structure to tilt sharply to one side. The unexpected event caused panic among those on the bridge.

People immediately tried to get off the bridge. During the rush, several people fell and sustained minor injuries.

It was reported that the bridge did not collapse completely because the main support structure remained intact.

The fact that such an expensive bridge reached this state before even being fully commissioned has sparked significant interest on social media.

IndonesiaBridgeInfrastructureIncidentEngineering
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Kamola Shuhratova
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