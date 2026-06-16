Binance May Lose License to Operate in the European Union

·23·World
Binance May Lose License to Operate in the European Union

Unexpected news has emerged causing serious concern and great debate in the world of the global crypto market and digital assets. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, faces the risk of completely losing the right to officially serve millions of customers within the European Union starting this July. According to a statement by the prestigious Reuters news agency, based on reliable sources well-informed of the situation, the crypto giant's official application to obtain the relevant operating license is expected to be rejected by European regulators.

MiCA Regulations: New Rules in the European Digital Market

In accordance with the European Union's new strict legislative requirements introduced to regulate the turnover of crypto-assets in the Old Continent's economic area, all cryptocurrency companies must, by the end of June this year, in order to legally continue their operations in Europe, MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) obtain a special and critically important license. To ensure compliance with this requirement, Binance submitted its documents to the state regulatory body for market supervision in Greece. However, Reuters sources say that officials in Athens may reject this application. Interestingly, the agency did not specify the actual reasons for such a negative decision and did not disclose details.

You can familiarize yourself with the current situation surrounding Binance and the official positions of the parties through the following special economic and crypto-market analysis table:

New Regulatory Legislation

Licensing Deadline

Government Body Where Application Was Filed

Reuters Insider Information

Official Position of the Regulatory Body and Binance Exchange

🇪🇺 MiCA


(The European Union's new regulation on crypto-assets)

By the end of June


(Strictly defined deadline)

Hellenic Capital Market Commission


(Official regulator in Athens)

Permission to serve customers in the EU may be rejected starting July

Greek Commission: Declined to comment.


Binance Management: Stated that the application meets requirements and no official rejection has been received.

Contradicting Statements: Who is Right?

Regarding this controversial situation, the Hellenic Capital Market Commission has so far strictly refused to provide any official comment or structured response to the media. This further strengthens suspicions behind the scenes.

In turn, the management of the Binance platform quickly clarified its position regarding these worrying reports. Exchange representatives strongly emphasized that, according to available internal information, the Greek government has already successfully completed the application review process. Furthermore, the documents were found to be in full compliance with all requirements and conditions for obtaining the MiCA license. "We have received no official warning or statement from Greece to the contrary," the company stated. This suggests that major legal battles in the crypto industry may continue until autumn.

Crypto Analysts' Opinion:

The European market is one of the most strategic and profitable regions for this exchange. If the problems surrounding the MiCA license become reality and Binance is forced to leave Europe, it could be a serious blow to digital currency rates and overall trader activity. However, Binance appears fully prepared to defend its legal status.

Stay tuned with us on Zamin pages for the most sensational changes in the global crypto market, the latest technical processes in the Binance and MiCA systems, and the fastest, most reliable news from the world of global finance!

BinanceEuropean UnionReutersGreeceAthens
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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