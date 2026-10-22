Messi is expected to attend an official dinner with the King and Queen of Spain

·59·World
Messi is expected to attend an official dinner with the King and Queen of Spain

Argentine footballer and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will attend an official dinner hosted with the participation of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. This was reported by the «Marca» publication.

Messi's visit to Spain is related to receiving the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. The footballer is expected to arrive in the city of Oviedo on October 22.

On the same day, he will participate in a meeting with schoolchildren, youth, and fans at the Oviedo Sports Palace. In the evening, he is scheduled to attend an official dinner with the Spanish royal family and other award winners.

The award ceremony will take place on October 23 at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo. Messi will be honored with the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. This prize is being awarded to the footballer for his achievements in sports and his charitable work aimed at supporting children in need to access education and medical care.

After the ceremony, Messi is expected to return to the USA and prepare for the next match with «Inter Miami». According to «Marca», the team will face «New York Red Bulls» on October 25.

Lionel MessiPrincess of Asturias AwardInter MiamiSpanish royal family
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Charos
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