Another exciting match took place within the framework of Major League Soccer (MLS). At the magnificent Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the local Atlanta United hosted the star-studded Inter Miami club. The tense and fiercely contested match ended in a confident 3-1 victory for the guests.

Among the Miami squad, the legendary duo — Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez — once again became the main driving force deciding the fate of the match.

Messi's another brace and Suarez's masterclass passes

Throughout the match, the visitors' attacking line demonstrated high efficiency:

Lionel Messi benefit: The Argentine star hit the opponent's net twice during the match, scoring a brace and cementing his team's away victory;

Additional goal from Berterame: Another goal for Inter Miami was scored by forward German Berterame;

Suarez's two assists: Experienced Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez stood out not only by finishing attacks but also by creating convenient opportunities for his teammates, recording two effective assists to his name.

Atlanta's response and Miranchuk's full match

The hosts tried to create dangerous situations several times in front of their fans:

The only response goal: Atlanta United's only goal was credited to Fafa Picault;

Aleksei Miranchuk on the pitch: Russian national team member Aleksei Miranchuk took the field in the hosts' starting lineup and played the full 90 minutes, but his efforts were not enough to save the team from defeat.

Next round: Matches on October 25

The upcoming MLS round matches are of great importance for both teams: