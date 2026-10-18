Messi scores a brace, Suarez provides two assists: Inter Miami secures an important victory

·1·Sport
Messi scores a brace, Suarez provides two assists: Inter Miami secures an important victory

Another exciting match took place within the framework of Major League Soccer (MLS). At the magnificent Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the local Atlanta United hosted the star-studded Inter Miami club. The tense and fiercely contested match ended in a confident 3-1 victory for the guests.

Among the Miami squad, the legendary duo — Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez — once again became the main driving force deciding the fate of the match.

Messi's another brace and Suarez's masterclass passes

Throughout the match, the visitors' attacking line demonstrated high efficiency:

  • Lionel Messi benefit: The Argentine star hit the opponent's net twice during the match, scoring a brace and cementing his team's away victory;

  • Additional goal from Berterame: Another goal for Inter Miami was scored by forward German Berterame;

  • Suarez's two assists: Experienced Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez stood out not only by finishing attacks but also by creating convenient opportunities for his teammates, recording two effective assists to his name.

Atlanta's response and Miranchuk's full match

The hosts tried to create dangerous situations several times in front of their fans:

  • The only response goal: Atlanta United's only goal was credited to Fafa Picault;

  • Aleksei Miranchuk on the pitch: Russian national team member Aleksei Miranchuk took the field in the hosts' starting lineup and played the full 90 minutes, but his efforts were not enough to save the team from defeat.

Next round: Matches on October 25

The upcoming MLS round matches are of great importance for both teams:

  • Atlanta United: On October 25, they will play away against the Chicago Fire club;

  • Inter Miami: On the same day, the Miami team will host the New York Red Bulls at home and try to continue accumulating points.

Atlanta UnitedInter MiamiLionel MessiMessi brace
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Messi scores two goals against Atlanta UnitedLionel Messi scores two goals against Atlanta UnitedToday 06:44Expected sensation in London: Messi to attend the "Ballon d'Or" ceremony with his familyExpected sensation in London: Messi to attend the "Ballon d'Or" ceremony with his family12 October 20:07"Inter Miami" wins with goals from Messi and Suarez"Inter Miami" wins with goals from Messi and Suarez11 October 06:42Messi writes a farewell letter to the Argentina national teamMessi writes a farewell letter to the Argentina national team8 October 10:03Lionel Messi delivers tearful final speech at the MonumentalLionel Messi delivers tearful final speech at the Monumental7 October 12:49Miranchuk’s third consecutive assist: Atlanta stage a super comeback (video)Miranchuk’s third consecutive assist: Atlanta stage a super comeback (video)16 August 12:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...