Goal and assist from Messi: Inter Miami secures important away win with a comeback

In a key match of the 33rd round of Major League Soccer (MLS), Inter Miami visited their arch-rivals New England and secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Although the match began with the hosts in control, the skill of Lionel Messi, who played the full 90 minutes, brought the expected result for the Miami club. The Argentine star became the hero of the match, recording one goal and one assist to his name.

Match drama: A sharp turn in the second half

Although both sides created dangerous attacks in the first half, the main events unfolded after the break:

Hosts' goal (53rd minute): New England player Gazdag, who showed activity at the start of the second half, opened the scoring in the 53rd minute — 1:0;

Berterame's response (69th minute): After conceding, the Miami side took the initiative and equalized in the 69th minute following an accurate pass from Messi. Goal scorer — Berterame (1:1);

Messi's clincher (83rd minute): With 7 minutes left in the game, Leo Messi punished the opponent's defense, scoring the winning goal for his team and securing a valuable 3 points for Inter Miami — 1:2.

Situation in the tournament table

This victory had a significant impact on the balance of power in the league table:

Inter Miami: Reached 59 points and climbed to 3rd place in the overall standings;

New England: The hosts, stuck at 58 points, dropped to 4th place;

Title race: Currently, the championship leader Nashville has 74 points, with a 15-point gap between them and Miami.

Official match report:

MLS. 33rd round

New England — Inter Miami 1:2

Date: November 2

Goals: Gazdag 53 — Berterame 69, Messi 83.

Lineups: