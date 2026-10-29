Is Messi leaving Inter Miami? Locker room rumors revealed

New reports have emerged regarding the future of world football legend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Although the Argentine star's current contract runs until December 31, 2028, rumors have circulated that he might leave the team once his contract expires or potentially make changes to his career even sooner.

The internal emotional state of the 39-year-old forward, who continues to record phenomenal results on the pitch, and the atmosphere in the club's locker room have become a focal point for fans.

Locker room rumors and mental state

According to insider information, the following details are being discussed within the Miami club regarding Leo Messi's future plans:

Decision not to extend the contract: There is a sentiment in the Inter Miami locker room that the Argentine player will not continue the partnership after 2028;

Decreased motivation: It is noted that the star, who has won every trophy in the football world, including the World Cup, has lost some of his passion and motivation for top-level football;

Severe personal loss: It is said that Leo is missing his recently deceased father very deeply, and this emotional void is seriously affecting his professional plans.

Statistical genius: Still unrivaled on the pitch

Despite such a complex psychological state, Lionel Messi's efficiency on the pitch remains surprisingly high: