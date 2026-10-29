Is Messi leaving Inter Miami? Locker room rumors revealed
New reports have emerged regarding the future of world football legend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Although the Argentine star's current contract runs until December 31, 2028, rumors have circulated that he might leave the team once his contract expires or potentially make changes to his career even sooner.
The internal emotional state of the 39-year-old forward, who continues to record phenomenal results on the pitch, and the atmosphere in the club's locker room have become a focal point for fans.
Locker room rumors and mental state
According to insider information, the following details are being discussed within the Miami club regarding Leo Messi's future plans:
Decision not to extend the contract: There is a sentiment in the Inter Miami locker room that the Argentine player will not continue the partnership after 2028;
Decreased motivation: It is noted that the star, who has won every trophy in the football world, including the World Cup, has lost some of his passion and motivation for top-level football;
Severe personal loss: It is said that Leo is missing his recently deceased father very deeply, and this emotional void is seriously affecting his professional plans.
Statistical genius: Still unrivaled on the pitch
Despite such a complex psychological state, Lionel Messi's efficiency on the pitch remains surprisingly high:
34 matches and 44 points: This season, Messi has participated in a total of 34 games in an Inter Miami jersey;
29 goals and 15 assists: The forward has scored 29 times and provided 15 assists to his teammates;
Strategic role in the club: The current agreement is signed until December 31, 2028, and the management and fans are hopeful that his experience will continue to bring trophies to the team for a long time to come.
So far, Messi has not made an official statement regarding these rumors. If he decides to part ways with the club in 2028, it will undoubtedly mark the end of the brightest and most successful era in the history of the Miami club.
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