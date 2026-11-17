It is noted that Messi was awarded the "Player of the Year" award at the "Honours 2026" ceremony. The Argentine footballer competed for this recognition against players such as Kylian Mbappe , Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Lamine Yamal.

Argentina national team and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has been recognized as the best football player of 2026 by the Canadian magazine "Vantix Magazine". This was announced on the publication's official page.

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In the 2026 MLS season, Messi played 31 matches for Inter Miami, scoring 26 goals and providing 13 assists. With 26 goals, he became the top scorer of the MLS.

Additionally, Messi scored 11 goals and provided 6 assists for the Argentina national team in 2026. He reached the World Cup final with the national team; however, Argentina lost 0-1 to Spain in the decisive match. Messi participated in 8 matches during the tournament, recording 8 goals and 4 assists.

For reference, Messi announced his retirement from the Argentina national team on August 31, 2026. During his time with the national team, he won the 2022 World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, and the 2008 Olympic gold medal.