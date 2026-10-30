The legend who shattered MLS records: Details of Messi's transfer to his childhood club

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The legend who shattered MLS records: Details of Messi's transfer to his childhood club

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who is rewriting the history of football across the ocean with the US club Inter Miami, may return to his hometown of Rosario at the end of his career.

According to journalist Gonzalo Calvigioni, the deal for Messi to join his childhood club, Newell's Old Boys, has never looked more realistic. This sensational transfer is expected to take place in January 2027.

"Never been this close": The plan to return to Rosario

Journalist Gonzalo Calvigioni of the "Estadio 3" program wrote the following about this potential transfer:

  • Insider information: "We first raised this topic on the air of 'Estadio 3': Lionel Messi has never been this close to joining Newell's Old Boys! It is not unlikely that this transfer will take place in January 2027";

  • Childhood dream: In his interviews, Messi has repeatedly emphasized that he dreams of playing professionally in the jersey of his first club, Newell's Old Boys, where he played before leaving for Europe, and ending his career in Argentina;

  • Contractual situation: The striker's current employment contract with Inter Miami runs until the end of 2028, but a "green light" for a transfer could be given in early 2027 based on a mutual agreement between the parties.

Revolution in the USA: Messi's incredible record in Miami

Since the summer of 2023, Leo, who has been defending the honor of David Beckham's team, has turned Inter Miami into one of the most famous clubs in the world and achieved the following historical milestones:

  • The club's absolute top scorer: He has played 122 official matches for the team, scored 106 goals, and became the club's all-time top scorer and assist provider;

  • Single-year record: During the 2025 season, he scored a total of 43 goals in all competitions, setting a record for the most goals scored by a player in a single calendar year in the club's history;

  • Historical indicators in MLS:

    • Most assists in a single game (5) and most "goals+assists" (6);

    • Reached the 100-goal contribution mark in regular seasons the fastest — in just 64 matches;

    • The only player in league history to score a brace in 5 consecutive matches;

    • The first player to provide at least 15 assists in three consecutive seasons;

    • An absolute record in the 2025 playoffs with 15 goal contributions (6 goals and 9 assists) within a single season;

  • Individual awards: He was named the MLS Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice in a row in 2024 and 2025 — a result no one has ever achieved in the league's history. He also won the "Golden Boot" with 29 goals in the 2025 regular season;

  • Team awards: With Inter Miami, he won all possible trophies, including the Leagues Cup, Supporters' Shield, MLS Cup, Champions Cup, and the Eastern Conference championship.

Messi's return to Rosario is expected to be one of the most passionate and touching events of the year, not only for Argentine football but for world sports as a whole.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiNewell's Old BoysMLS
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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