Comeback after 3-0: Inter Miami records a sensational draw on home soil

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Comeback after 3-0: Inter Miami records a sensational draw on home soil

The central match of the 34th round of Major League Soccer (MLS) will be remembered for its true goal-scoring show and unexpected twists. One of the competition leaders, Inter Miami, hosted Charlotte FC at home and signed off on a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The captain and main star of the Miami side, Lionel Messi, started the match and played the full 90 minutes, but this time he was unable to record a goal or an assist to his name.

3-0 in the first half and Charlotte's comeback: Match chronicle

Although the match began with the complete dominance of the hosts, the momentum of the game changed completely in the second half:

  • Consecutive strikes from Miami: Frey opened the scoring in the 14th minute, while Luis Suarez doubled the lead in the 33rd minute. Just before the end of the half, in the 42nd minute, Rodrigo de Paul found the back of the net to make it a commanding 3-0 lead;

  • Abada's brace in 5 minutes: Charlotte, energized after the break, brought the intrigue back in just 5 minutes. Liel Abada found the net twice in the 50th and 55th minutes to complete his brace — 3-2;

  • 90th-minute strike: Towards the end of the match, the visitors pushed forward with all their might and equalized the final score thanks to a goal scored by Aloko in the 90th minute — 3-3.

Inter Miami squad and substitutions

The coaching staff fielded a number of stars during the match:

  • Star-studded starting lineup: Experienced players such as St. Clair, Casemiro, Sergio Reguilon, Rodrigo de Paul, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez started the match for the team;

  • Forced and tactical substitutions: In the first half, Reguilon was replaced by Lujan in the 24th minute due to injury. In the second half, in an attempt to preserve the lead, Mura, Bright, Galarza, and Filippi were brought into the game, but this ultimately could not save them from losing the victory.

Situation in the tournament table

After this clash, both teams shared important points:

  • Inter Miami in 3rd place: Having brought their total points to 60, the Miami club sits in 3rd place in the overall tournament table. The gap with Nashville, which is strengthening its lead, stands at 17 points;

  • Charlotte in the top 7: Charlotte, having shown willpower to snatch an important point away from home, occupies 7th place in the table with 54 points.

Inter MiamiLionel MessiMLSCharlotte
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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