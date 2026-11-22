In the MLS playoffs, Inter Miami suffered a heavy home defeat to Columbus. Although Lionel Messi played the full match, he was unable to help his team with a goal or an assist. The visitors scored three goals, gaining a significant advantage ahead of the return leg. The MLS playoff clash between Inter Miami and Columbus ended with an unexpected result. The hosts were defeated 0-3 in front of their own fans, severely complicating their chances of advancing to the next round. Columbus performed effectively from the opening minutes of the match. Tapia took advantage of a penalty in the 9th minute to put the visitors in the lead. In the second half, Columbus further solidified their dominance.

Columbus defeats Messi's team by a large margin The scoring in the match was opened in the 9th minute with a penalty goal by Tapia. This goal created serious pressure for Inter Miami. In the second half, the visitors found the back of the net twice more. In the 52nd minute, Habrune brought the score to 0-2. Six minutes later, Tapia scored his second goal, recording a brace and securing his team's 3-0 victory. Inter Miami — Columbus 0:3 - Goals: Tapia (9, penalty; 58), Habrune (52). Messi played the full match but could not influence the result Inter Miami's main star, Lionel Messi, played the entire match. However, the Argentine footballer could not record a goal or an assist. Another negative aspect of the match for the hosts was the sending off of Lujan in the 36th minute. This situation also affected the team's chances in the game.