Inter Miami suffers heavy defeat in playoffs with Messi
In the MLS playoffs, Inter Miami suffered a heavy home defeat to Columbus. Although Lionel Messi played the full match, he was unable to help his team with a goal or an assist. The visitors scored three goals, gaining a significant advantage ahead of the return leg.
The MLS playoff clash between Inter Miami and Columbus ended with an unexpected result. The hosts were defeated 0-3 in front of their own fans, severely complicating their chances of advancing to the next round.
Columbus performed effectively from the opening minutes of the match. Tapia took advantage of a penalty in the 9th minute to put the visitors in the lead. In the second half, Columbus further solidified their dominance.
Columbus defeats Messi's team by a large margin
The scoring in the match was opened in the 9th minute with a penalty goal by Tapia. This goal created serious pressure for Inter Miami.
In the second half, the visitors found the back of the net twice more. In the 52nd minute, Habrune brought the score to 0-2. Six minutes later, Tapia scored his second goal, recording a brace and securing his team's 3-0 victory.
Inter Miami — Columbus 0:3
- Goals: Tapia (9, penalty; 58), Habrune (52).
Messi played the full match but could not influence the result
Inter Miami's main star, Lionel Messi, played the entire match. However, the Argentine footballer could not record a goal or an assist.
Another negative aspect of the match for the hosts was the sending off of Lujan in the 36th minute. This situation also affected the team's chances in the game.
The return leg will be held on November 28
The return leg between Inter Miami and Columbus will take place on November 28. The match will start at 06:00 Tashkent time.
After the 0-3 score in the first match, Inter Miami faces a very difficult task to advance to the next round. Messi and his teammates will try to overcome the large deficit in the return leg.
Match statistics and lineups
Indicator
Data
Competition
MLS, playoffs
Match
Inter Miami — Columbus
Score
0:3
Goals
Tapia (9, penalty; 58), Habrune (52)
Red card
Lujan (36)
Return leg
November 28
Start time
06:00 (Tashkent)
Inter Miami: St. Clair, Frey (Mora, 77), Casemiro, Mikael, Lujan, de Paul, Bright (Shaw, 62), Segovia (Caicedo, 67), Berterame, Messi, Suarez (Galarza, 46).
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