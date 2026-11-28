Inter Miami knocked out of MLS playoffs after loss to Columbus
The second leg of the MLS playoff match between Columbus and Inter Miami has taken place. In this encounter, the hosts secured a 1:0 victory, sealing their spot in the next round.
Match details and conclusion of the series
The match remained a tense battle until the final minutes, with the outcome decided by a lone goal scored in stoppage time — Rodriguez netted the winner for Columbus in the 90+2nd minute. Although visiting captain Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes, he was unable to register a goal or an assist.
It is worth noting that Columbus also won the first leg between these teams with a convincing 3:0 scoreline. Consequently, Inter Miami, having lost on aggregate, saw their MLS playoff run come to an end in the very first round.
Match report and statistics
Indicators
Official data
Competition and stage
MLS, playoff stage
Match score
Columbus — Inter Miami 1:0 (aggregate score — 4:0)
Goalscorer
Rodriguez (90+2)
Inter Miami lineup
St. Clair, Frey (Shaw, 88), Casemiro, Michael, Caicedo (Moura, 66), de Paul, Galarza, Segovia, Riquelme (Suarez, 74), Berterame, Messi
Cautions
Caicedo (18, Inter Miami), Rodriguez (45, Columbus), Tapia (65, Columbus), Galarza (79, Inter Miami), Zawadzki (83, Columbus)
In your opinion, what caused Inter Miami, featuring stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul, to lose both games to Columbus and exit the MLS playoffs early?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your friends who are following the latest updates on world football and Lionel Messi's career!
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