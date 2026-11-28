The second leg of the MLS playoff match between Columbus and Inter Miami has taken place. In this encounter, the hosts secured a 1:0 victory, sealing their spot in the next round.

Match details and conclusion of the series

The match remained a tense battle until the final minutes, with the outcome decided by a lone goal scored in stoppage time — Rodriguez netted the winner for Columbus in the 90+2nd minute. Although visiting captain Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes, he was unable to register a goal or an assist.

It is worth noting that Columbus also won the first leg between these teams with a convincing 3:0 scoreline. Consequently, Inter Miami, having lost on aggregate, saw their MLS playoff run come to an end in the very first round.