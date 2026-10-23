How did Kyrgyz President Sadir Japarov respond to a citizen who failed to get an audience with him?

Kyrgyz Republic President Sadir Japarov reacted openly and sharply to the complaint of a citizen who was dissatisfied with being unable to secure a personal audience.

In his address, the head of state emphasized that the country's population and his time resources as president are limited, revealing details of his extremely tight daily work schedule.

"I cannot receive everyone who comes to me": The President's response

Responding to citizens' complaints, Sadir Japarov explained that it is impossible to resolve every issue personally through the president:

Responsibility and proportion: "You are 7.5 million people, and I am one. It is physically impossible for me to personally receive every citizen who comes to me;

Strict work routine: I have a clearly defined work schedule of national importance, and my activities are conducted on this basis," Japarov noted.

Only 4 hours of sleep and 20 hours of work per day

The head of state also touched upon his health and daily routine, noting that he sleeps very little during the 24-hour day:

Workload: "Even now, I sleep for only 4 hours out of the 24 hours in a day, and spend the remaining 20 hours entirely at work, fulfilling my official duties," said the President of Kyrgyzstan.

This open and direct conversation between Sadir Japarov and the citizen has sparked heated discussions on social media and among the Central Asian public.