How did Kyrgyz President Sadir Japarov respond to a citizen who failed to get an audience with him?

·4·World
How did Kyrgyz President Sadir Japarov respond to a citizen who failed to get an audience with him?

Kyrgyz Republic President Sadir Japarov reacted openly and sharply to the complaint of a citizen who was dissatisfied with being unable to secure a personal audience.

In his address, the head of state emphasized that the country's population and his time resources as president are limited, revealing details of his extremely tight daily work schedule.

"I cannot receive everyone who comes to me": The President's response

Responding to citizens' complaints, Sadir Japarov explained that it is impossible to resolve every issue personally through the president:

  • Responsibility and proportion: "You are 7.5 million people, and I am one. It is physically impossible for me to personally receive every citizen who comes to me;

  • Strict work routine: I have a clearly defined work schedule of national importance, and my activities are conducted on this basis," Japarov noted.

Only 4 hours of sleep and 20 hours of work per day

The head of state also touched upon his health and daily routine, noting that he sleeps very little during the 24-hour day:

  • Workload: "Even now, I sleep for only 4 hours out of the 24 hours in a day, and spend the remaining 20 hours entirely at work, fulfilling my official duties," said the President of Kyrgyzstan.

This open and direct conversation between Sadir Japarov and the citizen has sparked heated discussions on social media and among the Central Asian public.

Sadir JaparovKyrgyzstanPresidential Administration
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“I Went to Putin Alone”: Sadyr Japarov Reveals Sensational Details“I Went to Putin Alone”: Sadyr Japarov Reveals Sensational Details14 August 21:49Cremation of the Deceased Banned in KyrgyzstanCremation of the Deceased Banned in Kyrgyzstan4 August 18:00Historic agreement on Issyk-Kul: President of Uzbekistan's visit concludesHistoric agreement on Issyk-Kul: President of Uzbekistan's visit concludes1 August 23:28Important Meeting: Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited to international events in KyrgyzstanImportant Meeting: Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited to international events in Kyrgyzstan30 July 23:19New Tourism Magnet on Issyk-Kul: Presidents Open First International Golf ClubNew Tourism Magnet on Issyk-Kul: Presidents Open First International Golf Club30 July 22:46Good news: The mandatory citizen registration deadline has been extendedGood news: The mandatory citizen registration deadline has been extended30 July 22:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies