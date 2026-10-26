Sadyr Japarov is releasing from prison a prisoner who wanted to donate his kidney to his seriously ill older brother

During an open meeting with residents of the Aksu district in the Jalal-Abad region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov issued instructions to pardon a prisoner who was ready to donate his kidney to his severely ill older brother. The head of state announced that he would take personal control of the matter to release the prisoner within a month and expedite the necessary surgery.

During the meeting, Rustam Gapurov, a resident of the city of Kerben, appealed directly to the president, speaking about the misfortune that befell his family and his younger brother's selflessness.

"My brother is ready to give his kidney for me": Rustam Gapurov's appeal

The candid dialogue between the citizen and the president shed light on the difficult aspects of the situation:

Chronic illness and hemodialysis: Rustam Gapurov stated that due to chronic renal failure, he has been undergoing hemodialysis every other day, and the only way to save his life is an urgent transplant;

7 years of a 10-year sentence served: The applicant's younger brother was previously convicted in the Russian Federation, and after serving a 7-year sentence, was extradited to Kyrgyzstan this year with 3 years remaining on his sentence;

Being a donor from prison is impossible: The younger brother fully agreed to donate his kidney to save his older brother's life, but his prisoner status was preventing the complex medical operation from taking place.

From the President, a prompt solution and free transplantation

After listening to the appeal, Sadyr Japarov immediately found a positive solution, stating that the transplantation costs would also be covered:

"We will release him within a month": "If your brother has served 7 years, it means he has served the main part of his sentence. Write an application for a pardon immediately, and we will release him within a month. I will take this matter under my personal control," the head of state emphasized;

Free surgery at the state's expense: The president pointed out that the operation does not require a large amount of money: kidney transplant surgery will be performed free of charge in Bishkek, and the expenses of around $7,000–$8,000 will be fully covered by the state budget;

Importance of hemodialysis and donation: Japarov recalled that the number of patients receiving hemodialysis in Kyrgyzstan has reached 4,500 and the state allocates $15,000 annually for each patient, adding that cases where relatives become donors both save human lives and greatly relieve state healthcare.

Thanks to this humanitarian decision by the president, an opportunity arose to save the life of a citizen in critical condition and start a new life with the help of a family member who has returned to freedom.