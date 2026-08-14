“I Went to Putin Alone”: Sadyr Japarov Reveals Sensational Details

Central Asia’slargest transport artery is expected to become, the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway construction has been revealed to have been preceded by a series of diplomatic processes.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov spoke openly for the first time in a detailed interview with journalist Ali Toktakunov about how he personally negotiated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the conditions set by Beijing to launch the mega-project.

“Can You Handle It?”: A Tense Conversation with the Chinese Ambassador

Sadyr Japarov recalls that as soon as he came to power in 2020, he set out to implement a project that had remained on paper since the collapse of the Soviet Union:

“I summoned the Chinese ambassador at the time, Du Dewen, to my office. When we were alone in the room, I said: ‘Let’s start the project. Let’s prepare the feasibility study and agree on the terms with Uzbekistan as well.’ However, the ambassador asked me directly: ‘Can you start this? Do you have the capacity?’ When I said that I was responsible for my own territory, she replied: ‘If Russia does not agree, we cannot begin construction. You are in the Eurasian space and are a member of the CSTO.’”*.

A Special Flight to Moscow and Putin’s Approval

After China took this position, Japarov immediately requested a meeting with the Russian leader:

“The very next day, Vladimir Putin agreed to receive me. I flew to Moscow alone. We discussed this exact issue face to face, very seriously, for 35–40 minutes. I explained to him: ‘We are trapped in a transport dead end. This route is as essential to us as air and water; only then will we be able to breathe freely.’ In the end, I obtained Putin’s approval and returned to tell our Chinese partners to begin the work. It is natural for great powers to take each other’s views into account.”

The Railway: A New Kumtor and $500 Million in Annual Net Profit

The head of state emphasized that the mega-project is vital not only for international transit but also for the country’s domestic economy:

Net income: The state budget will receive $400–500 million sof foyda tushadi;

An alternative source of resources: ‘One day, the Kumtor gold mine will run out. This railway will become our new “Kumtor.” It is a project that will serve for millennia’;

Domestic connectivity: The country will overcome its internal transport isolation—shipping goods between the north (Bishkek) and the south (Osh and Jalal-Abad) will become significantly cheaper and faster.

Construction Timeline and Financing

According to Japarov, some groups and bloggers influenced by external forces are artificially turning the China issue into a source of panic without justification; specialists will return to their home countries once construction is completed.

The project’s financial cost is estimated at approximately $1 billion :

If investors and international financing sources are fully involved, construction is planned to be completed by 2032–2035 ;

If the country proceeds solely with its own resources, the process could extend until 2037.

The president emphasized that this would require a substantial additional amount of funding, estimating the need at approximately $1 billion . He also noted that this figure is still preliminary.

Expectations Are High for a Project Linking Three Countries

The China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway is regarded as one of the largest infrastructure projects capable of transforming the region’s transport map.

Japarov’s comments show that behind it lay not only economic calculations but also major geopolitical agreements .

The most notable point is this: according to the Kyrgyz leader, to move the project, which had been discussed for years, into its practical phase, he had to travel to Moscow after negotiations with Beijing and speak personally with Vladimir Putin.

Now, however, the main question is different: will construction be completed on schedule, and can the railway truly become a “new Kumtor” for Kyrgyzstan, as Japarov said?

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